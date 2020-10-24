Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / NHAI takes samples from 24 spots of Hero Honda Chowk flyover

NHAI takes samples from 24 spots of Hero Honda Chowk flyover

To examine the structural health of Hero Honda Chowk flyover, which has suffered damages at least twice since it became operational three years ago, a team of National Highways...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:25 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

To examine the structural health of Hero Honda Chowk flyover, which has suffered damages at least twice since it became operational three years ago, a team of National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) took concrete samples from several spots on the bridge on Saturday.

As per NHAI officials, these samples will be tested at a private laboratory in Delhi and will be checked for strength and quality of material to ensure there is no further damage to the structure, said officials.

The Jaipur-Delhi side of carriageway of the flyover suffered damage on May 8 last year after chunks of concrete fell from the bridge, causing a hole on the surface of the road. The NHAI had formed a committee to look into the damage that suggested remedial measures. Those were implemented during the repair work, said officials. Earlier on April 23, 2018, the same carriageway had suffered a damage after a huge chunk of concrete fell from the bridge, leaving a 15cm-deep and 250 sq cm-wide hole.

“A team from a a private laboratory in Delhi took concrete samples from 24 spots. These samples would be tested for strength and quality. The purpose of this testing is to check for health of the structure and to ensure that there is no future damage to the flyover,” said a senior NHAI official, who is not authorised to speak to the media.



The 1.4km-long flyover was constructed at the cost of ₹197 crore and was inaugurated in July 2017.

When asked about the matter, Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI, said that this exercise was done to check the safety of the structure. “These samples will be tested and reports analysed,” he said.

The highways authority officials said that they had expected to complete this work in two days and had sought permission from the traffic police for the same period. However, the work completed on Saturday itself, thereby doing away with the need to divert traffic on Sunday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 24, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 01:12 IST
Telangana to revise budget for FY 2020-21 amid revenue drop due to covid
Oct 25, 2020 01:04 IST
IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Kohli likely to retain same playing XI
Oct 25, 2020 00:58 IST
Centre extends the deadline to file tax returns to Dec 31
Oct 25, 2020 00:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.