NHAI transfers Gurugram project director

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday transferred the project director for Gurugram, Ashok Sharma, and repatriated him to its parent body, the Union surface transport ministry, said officials privy to the matter.

The decision comes a day after the contractor for Sohna elevated road project was debarred from participating in all future NHAI bids, following the collapse of a section of the under-construction flyover near Vipul Greens condominium on Sohna Road on August 22. At least two people were injured, although no casualties were reported from the site. The work at the site remains halted and a probe by a committee of experts is presently underway.

Sharma has spent almost nine years as the project director of the project implementation unit of Gurugram. He has also overseen the construction of several key projects in the city such as underpasses and flyovers on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower crossing, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

When asked about the development, Sharma confirmed his transfer and said that the NHAI has the right to repatriate an official to the parent department. “I have served in Gurugram for almost nine years and would be working with the parent department from now onwards,” he said.