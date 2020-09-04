Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / NHAI transfers Gurugram project director

NHAI transfers Gurugram project director

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday transferred the project director for Gurugram, Ashok Sharma, and repatriated him to its parent body, the Union surface...

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:36 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday transferred the project director for Gurugram, Ashok Sharma, and repatriated him to its parent body, the Union surface transport ministry, said officials privy to the matter.

The decision comes a day after the contractor for Sohna elevated road project was debarred from participating in all future NHAI bids, following the collapse of a section of the under-construction flyover near Vipul Greens condominium on Sohna Road on August 22. At least two people were injured, although no casualties were reported from the site. The work at the site remains halted and a probe by a committee of experts is presently underway.

Sharma has spent almost nine years as the project director of the project implementation unit of Gurugram. He has also overseen the construction of several key projects in the city such as underpasses and flyovers on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower crossing, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

When asked about the development, Sharma confirmed his transfer and said that the NHAI has the right to repatriate an official to the parent department. “I have served in Gurugram for almost nine years and would be working with the parent department from now onwards,” he said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Sep 04, 2020 23:04 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Sep 04, 2020 22:29 IST
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST

latest news

Marking two years of freedom
Sep 04, 2020 23:55 IST
As cases spike, Delhi’s containment zones inch closer to 1,000-mark
Sep 04, 2020 23:54 IST
Noida: Rainfall to weaken as mercury set to rise, says IMD
Sep 04, 2020 23:53 IST
Review Bhushan case: BCI to Delhi bar council
Sep 04, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.