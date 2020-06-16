Sections
Home / Gurugram / Nine Covid-19 deaths; total count of infected persons reaches 3,682 in Gurugram

Nine Covid-19 deaths; total count of infected persons reaches 3,682 in Gurugram

Nine deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday– the highest single day toll– taking the total fatalities to 46 in the city, the highest in...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nine deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday– the highest single day toll– taking the total fatalities to 46 in the city, the highest in Haryana. It included three people had no comorbidities.

As the fatalities continue to increase in the city, data shows that number of patients who require ventilator support have also spiked.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, said, “Of the nine deaths, two were brought dead and later tested Covid-19 positive. Three persons were above 50 years and had diabetes, while three others had no co-morbid condition. A 51-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Jhajjar was also declared dead.”

Of the 118 deaths reported in the state, 46 are from Gurugram, followed by 38 from Faridabad. In terms of new coronavirus cases, the city is one of the worst-affected by the pandemic.



Gurugram on Tuesday reported 205 new cases taking the total count to 3,682, out of which 1,722 are active cases and 1914 have been discharged. Almost 39% of the overall active cases in the state are clustered in Gurugram alone. Over 8,272 cases have been reported in Haryana, of which 4406 are active.

With the rapid surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the patients under critical care have also climbed. The hospitalization data shows that 395 are admitted in the isolation ward of different hospitals, while 73 are in ICU wards requiring oxygen support.

Atleast 1,110 infected persons are under home isolation. The district health department is in the process of streamlining testing in the state. In the last 24 hours, 519 samples were collected by government and private labs. The district has also started conducting testing in the sector 10 Civil Hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.