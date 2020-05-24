Nine new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram; total count reaches 271

Nine new cases of coronavirus disease or Covid-19 were reported in Gurugram on Sunday. These cases were reported from areas such as Rajendra Park, Sector10 A, Rajiv Nagar, Sector 22A, Jharsa, Nai Basti, Pataudi and Aanaj Mandi.

The number of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) in the district has reached 271, out of which 164 have been discharged while 105 are undergoing treatment.

In Rajendra Park, till now, three cases have been reported, while in Sirhaul over 20 Covid-19 cases have been reported, said health department officials. Sirhaul has been declared a containment zone.

According to district health bulletin, the case reported from Rajendra Park was in close contact with a positive case reported earlier. Areas, such as Sector 10A, Rajiv Nagar, Sector 22A, Jharsa, Naye Basti, Pataudi and Aanaj Mandi have reported one case each.

As per the district health bulletin test results for 278 samples are awaited. At least 10 people are currently under surveillance at a quarantine facility while 15 Covid-19 patients are under home isolation after being confirmed positive.

Health department officials said that out of 271 cases, at least 100 cases are linked to Delhi.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), said that they have sent samples of 11,823 people so far. “214 samples of people were received from government labs and 62 were received from private labs. We have collected 276 samples on Sunday from different places and close contacts of the people who have tested positive,” he said.

According to officials, more than 350 international passengers have arrived in Gurugram in recent days. The travellers have been kept under quarantine in different hotels. Based on their symptoms, the health team has been taking samples.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged in Nuh, making it a Covid-free district. Virender Yadav, CMO, Nuh, said this is the best gift for the people on Eid. “We had been strict in laying down rules. The civic agencies carried out sanitisation of the city in a phased manner,” he said.

District administration said they had formed 289 teams, and action was taken at the field level by the administration, in coordination with the police. A detailed contact tracing exercise was carried out, and the epicentres and the hot spots were identified and sealed. A house-to-house survey was done and a containment strategy was put in place.