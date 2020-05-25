No movement pass required for airport, railway station

Sections
No movement pass will be required to cross the Delhi -Gurugram border to travel to airports and railway stations in Delhi, according to an order issued by the district administration on Monday.With...

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

No movement pass will be required to cross the Delhi -Gurugram border to travel to airports and railway stations in Delhi, according to an order issued by the district administration on Monday.

With domestic flights resuming from Monday onwards and trains to be operational from June 1, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri issued an order stating that cab operators like Ola and Uber, and other taxi services will be allowed to operate across the borders. However, cab crossing the Delhi-Gurugram can only be booked for the airport and railway stations and for dropping passengers home.

Passengers who have confirmed air or train e-tickets will be allowed to travel from airports or railway stations to their homes and vice versa. They will not require any movement pass for it.

As per the order, cab operators will have to ensure only police verified cab drivers are allowed to operate. Cab drivers and passengers will have to use masks and social distance has to be ensured, while the car has to be sanitised after every use. State officials said central government guidelines for quarantine will be followed for domestic flight passengers coming to Haryana



