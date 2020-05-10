No new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram after 11 days

In what comes as a slight relief for the district after 11 days, no new case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported in the district on Sunday. The development comes after 16 new cases were reported in the district on Saturday, which was the second-highest spike in the number of cases recorded in a single day (after May 6, when 17 new cases were reported in the district).

The last time the district reported zero Covid-19 cases was on April 30.

The total number of new samples tested, however, recorded a decline on Sunday. Only 195 samples were tested for Covid-19 in Gurugram on Sunday against 239 samples tested on Saturday. A total of 7,796 samples have been tested in the district so far. Out of these samples, around 1.8% of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 128 new samples were also collected on Sunday, of which 73 samples were sent to government labs, and 55 to private labs for testing. As of Sunday, the test results of over 421 samples collected from the district are awaited.

With no new cases on Sunday, the district’s total count of Covid-19 positive cases stays at 142, up from 51 cases recorded 11 days ago. Of these, 78 are currently classified as active cases, and 64 cases have been discharged so far, according to the district health department’s daily epidemic bulletin.

However, the state-level bulletin issued Sunday evening showed 91 active cases in Gurugram, with 51 cases recovered. Health department officials said they would investigate the discrepancy, which was likely due to a lag in processing district-wise data.

Gurugram has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana.

Meanwhile, 11 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Sunday from the neighbouring district of Faridabad, bringing the district total to 95 cases. The highest number of positive cases in the state were reported from Sonepat, where 23 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Bhiwani district reported three new cases, and Panchkula reported two new cases.

Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, and Kaithal districts also reported one positive case each on Sunday, taking the state total to 703. Out of the total cases in the state, 300 people have recovered and five persons have died.