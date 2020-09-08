No testing camps outside containment zones, says Gurugram administration

With number of containment zones in the city rising from 67 to 108, as per the revised order issued by the district administration on Tuesday, the health department on Tuesday clarified that testing camps will be held only in sealed areas.

As part of its revised strategy to curb Covid-19 cases in the district, health officials said that since the number of containment zones has increased in the city, testing camps will no longer be held in condominiums or gated societies until it is declared a containment zone.

“Earlier camps were being organised in gated societies and condominiums, even if they were not declared as containment zones. Now, no such testing camps will be organised from now on. Further, in the testing camps so organised, only rapid antigen tests would take place.” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Earlier, every urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) was given a target to conduct a certain number of testing camps to identify the maximum cases to bring down the test positivity rate of that particular area. There are 19 PHCs in Gurugram. Since the containment zones have increased, and each PHC now has six to seven containment zones under it, including towers inside condominiums, office floors and lanes in a gated colony.

“Since Covid-19 cases are increasing, the department will focus upon containment zones to prevent the transmission of infection. For the timely identification of the suspected cases, our health care workers are already doing visits in these areas,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer.

On Tuesday, 258 new cases were reported in the city, taking the count of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus to 13, 726. Out of these, 760 are active cases, while 11,806 have recovered from the illness. The Covid-19 toll stands at 140, with one death reported on Tuesday.