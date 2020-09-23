Notice issued to Malibu Towne developer for layout plan, other violations

The district town and country planning department (DTCP) has issued a notice to the developer of Malibu Towne colony on Sohna Road for layout plan violations and for poor maintenance, after receiving complaints regarding the same from a former resident. The department has now sought a clarification from the developer and asked them to take necessary steps for resolution of these issues else action would be initiated, said officials.

Malibu Towne is a township spread over 300 acres. It has group housing, floors and plots, a large majority of which are occupied.

As per the notice issued to the developer on September 14, the district planner said that an inspection was conducted in the colony on the same day as the complaint received and it was found that despite regular water supply by GMDA, illegal borewells were operational in the colony.

The inspection was conducted by a team led by RS Bhath, district town planner. It observed that a large generator had been installed at a site meant for a public health facility and half of that land was being used as a dumping ground.

The team also observed that a number of borewells were operating and pumping ground water despite GMDA supply. The notice also mentioned that a small part of land, which is meant as green area had been occupied by a private school and it also observed that a revenue road — which passes through the colony — was occupied by the developer. A sewage treatment plant has been set up adjacent to a site meant for a primary school, the notice said.

“We conducted an inspection of the colony and found a number of violations. A notice has been issued to the developer and action will be taken as per rules of the department,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.

Another issue raised by the department is that the developer had sold independent floors in 2009 whereas this policy came into existence after 2013, said officials.

The inspection follows a complaint lodged by former president of the Malibu Towne RWA, Raman Sharma, who said that multiple violations had been carried out and the department must take action in this regard.

The developer of the colony, when asked about the matter, said that they had not carried out any violation and responded in detail to the notice issued by DTCP. “We have not committed any violation of rules and the response has been submitted to the notice. There are hundreds of residents who are living in Malibu Towne but there are only one or two residents who have issues and have lodged complaints with different agencies,” said Subash Raghav, vice president, Malibu Estate Pvt Ltd, which has developed the residential complex.

Vijay Shivnath, member of the Volunteer Group, which is working in the colony in absence of the RWAs said that some of the issues taken up by DTCP are important and must be resolved. “We would like the DTCP to take the developer and all residents in confidence while addressing these issues,” he said, adding that a composting site against which also complaint has been lodged needs to be saved.