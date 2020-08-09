Nursery admissions: Schools complement virtual tours with physical tours for parents

Private schools in the city have started inviting applications for admission to nursery classes for the academic year 2021-22. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools that used to invite parents to see how classes are conducted in person are now taking to virtual tours.

The tours also give parents an idea about the sanitization procedures that schools are adopting to check the spread of the coronavirus. Some are also planning to complement these tours with physical tours with social distance measures post-admission.

Admissions to private schools in Gurugram usually take place between July and October every year in a staggered manner with most deciding their own schedule and criteria. The new session usually starts between March and April of the following year. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools are exploring ways of conducting the admission process entirely online.

Suncity School in sector 54 conducted its first virtual tour and virtual curriculum desk on Saturday. As part of the tour, around 100 parents were informed about various aspects pertaining to admission, school pedagogy, and the procedures it was adopting in view of the pandemic. “During the interaction, parents got the chance to send in their questions which were responded to,” said Rupa Chakravarty, director, Suncity School. “We have shared our safety guidelines. Once the admission is done, we will allow two parents to visit the school.”

Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, shows parents how it holds online classes. The school provides parents with a unique identification number through which they can access an online class and observe the activities on mute, said Dhriti Malhotra, school principal.

MatriKiran School in sector 83 is also giving parents the option to choose from physical and virtual tours. “We are doing physical tours for interested parents one at a time only, and virtual tours for those wanting to avoid coming to the campus,” a school spokesperson said.

Kunskapsskolan School is also exploring the possibility of providing both virtual and physical tours to parents applying for admission. “We are trying to facilitate school tours in a meaningful way. Parents will get the chance to opt for a physical school tour followed by a virtual interaction or a virtual tour of the school,” said Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools.