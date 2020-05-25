Sections
Of Haryana’s 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 13 reported from Gurugram district

Faridabad and Sonipat, the two other most affected districts of Haryana, reported two and four virus cases, respectively, health bulletin said.

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi, Chandigarh

Haryana police personnel screen commuters at the Dundahera-Kapashera border, in Gurugram, on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)

Haryana’s coronavirus count on Monday rose to 1,213 with 29 fresh cases, 13 of which were reported from the worst-hit Gurugram. So far, the state has reported 16 virus deaths.

Both districts, along with Gurugram, are part of the National Capital Region, from where a large number of cases have been reported recently.

Jind and Kurukshetra reported three cases each while Karnal, Fatehabad, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri reported a case each. Now, the number of active cases in the state is 395 as 802 patients have recovered from the disease.



The state has a recovery rate of 66.12 per cent.

The fatality rate in the state hovers around 1.32 per cent while 3,944 tests are being conducted per 10 lakh population.

