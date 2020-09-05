One held for shooting liquor shop owner

The police on Friday arrested one suspect allegedly involved in the shooting a 42-year-old liquor contractor on Wednesday night while he was returning home, along with his friend, in village Jatauli in Haily Mandi. The police said the shop owner was shot at least 16 times and died on the spot, while his business partner suffered three bullet wounds and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10pm when the victims, Inderjeet, Vikram and Vishal, who have a liquor business in Haily Mandi, were returning to their residences in a car. As their car entered a lane, a herd of cattle blocked their path. Five armed men on three motorbikes surrounded the car from two sides and started firing indiscriminately at the victims. At least 20 gunshots were fires out of which 16 were shot at Inderjeet. Vikram, on the other hand, sustained three bullet injuries, while Vishal was also reportedly unhurt.

The suspect was identified as Sadhu of village Khandevla in Pataudi and was taken on a one-day police remand after being produced before the district court on Saturday, said the police.

A senior official privy to the investigation said that Sadhu was regularly in touch with one of the inmates in Bhondsi Jail who was threatening Inderjeet, the liquor shop owner.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the Pataudi police team arrested Sadhu after receiving a tip-off on Friday. After the incident, he was allegedly hiding inside his friend’s house but was regularly in touch with other suspects who had planned to kill the victim. “The deceased had allegedly received several extortion calls, but we are yet to verify the facts. Sadhu has not revealed anything against his associates which can lead to their arrests,” he said.

Sangwan said five teams including the crime branch are conducting raids at different locations to nab the suspects. An FIR has been registered and several suspects have been identified. At least 12 people, all locals from Jatauli village, have been named in the FIR.

The police said a probe had revealed that earlier in July 2019, some of the accused men had fired gunshots at Inderjeet in a shooting incident in Jatauli.