One killed, two injured in accident

A 44-year-old man died while his two friends were injured when their car rammed several poles in Dhankot village on Sunday evening. The police have registered a case against the car driver, who is recuperating at a hospital.

According to the police, the deceased man has been identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Dhankot. The police said that around 7.20pm, Singh and his friends, Kartar and Anil, were on their way to Farrukhnagar from Dhankot.

The police said Anil was driving the car, which suddenly veered into a non-motorable road at a high speed, and after about 300 metres, collided with some metal poles on a field. The airbags of the car deployed on impact and the car flipped on its side.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the victim was seated in the co-driver’s seat and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

“Anil, who was driving the car, and Kartar, who was seated in the rear, suffered injuries and were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable. In his statement, Kartar said that Anil was speeding and despite their repeated requests, he did not slow down the car, resulting in the crash. A case has been registered against Anil,” the police officer said.

A case was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajendra Park police station, the police said.

In another incident, a 44-year-old woman was killed after a car allegedly hit her near Narsinghpur on National Highway 48 on Monday morning. The police said the incident took place around 7.30am when the victim, Nirmala Devi, was walking to her office. The police said the car, allegedly driven at a high speed, hit her and she fell.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped from the area. With the help of the police and passersby, she was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The police said the woman was from Bihar and had been staying in Khandsa village. The abandoned car has been confiscated and the police are trying to trace the driver with the help of regional transport authority officials. A case has been registered at the Sector 37 police station.