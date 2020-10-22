One monitor in each sector the aim, as agencies ramp up installations

Until December of 2019, the city only had two air quality monitors, a number which currently stands at 24. With the objective of installing a monitor in each sector to keep a constant check on localised pollution levels, public agencies have added 22 more such monitors over the last 10 months, and aim to add 140 more.

The Beta Attenuation Monitoring (BAM) air quality monitors at Vikas Sadan, installed in 2012, and Gwal Pahari, installed by India Meteorological Department (IMD) in 2018, were the city’s only air quality monitors until last December.

In January this year, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) installed 20 of its own low-cost monitors, procured through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, for real time monitoring and localised remedial action.

GMDA has installed these monitors at Vatika Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, Sector 32, Mayfield Garden, Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park, Sector 42, Sector 47, Sector 30, Sohna Chowk, Ghoda Chowk, Sector 14, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sector 18, Rezang La Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Shyam Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Belvedere Tower Metro station, TERI Golf Course at Bandhwari, and TERI retreat centre at Bandhwari.

“For the first one year, we will be simply analysing the data from the monitors, based on which we will create a set of scientific guidelines and parameters upon which a regular low-cost monitor should be operating. These monitors will help us compile a data on areas where pollution levels are high so that we can accordingly execute remedial measures there,” said MD Sinha, additional chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA.

Sinha said that the 20 monitors are part of GMDA’s long-term plan of installing 140 monitors, one in every sector of the city. “Once we know the parameters and guidelines for operating a low-cost monitor, we will replicate the same at all corners of the city. Currently, the entire process is at a pilot stage,” said Sinha.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) also installed BAM monitors in March this year at Sector 51 and TERI Gram, in addition to the monitor at Vikas Madan.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer of HSPCB, clarified that the daily air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram is calculated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) based on the average AQI of the four monitors (three of HSPCB and one of IMD).

“The BAM monitors have one of the highest standards in terms of measuring different types of air quality along with precise accuracy. Besides AQI, they calculate parameters such as PM 2.5, PM 10, wind speed, wind direction, other polluting gases such as carbon, sulphur and nitrogen. Based on all our monitors’ data, CPCB calculates the average AQI of the city,” said Singh.

As per both HSPCB and GMDA officials, the low-cost monitors, cumulatively, cost less than Rs 25 lakh while one BAM monitor costs around Rs 1 crore. A GMDA official privy to the matter said that the accuracy of a low-cost monitor is around 90-95% of a BAM monitor.

“Instead of spending in excess of Rs 20 crore for setting up of BAM monitors, we felt it was more practical to use these funds for pollution remedial measures. If the accurate AQI reading at a particular point is 300 and it is reflecting as 295 on the low-cost monitors, it makes little difference to us, as we aren’t using it for scientific purposes. We want to simply use these monitors as a reference point, to understand which are the areas across the city which are high on pollution levels and allocate our resources accordingly to bring them down,” said a senior GMDA official privy to the matter.