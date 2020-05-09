Sections
Home / Gurugram / One policeman killed, another critical after collision on NH-48

One policeman killed, another critical after collision on NH-48

A 25-year-old police constable was killed while another was critically injured after a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle near Kapriwas border in Bilaspur on National Highway 48 on Saturday...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old police constable was killed while another was critically injured after a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle near Kapriwas border in Bilaspur on National Highway 48 on Saturday afternoon. Police officials said that the victims were dragged for several metres by the truck before it came to a halt. The truck driver was arrested despite abandoning his vehicle on the road and trying to flee.

Police said the victims, both constables of Haryana Police, had recently completed their training at the police academy in Madhuban and were returning to their respective residences on leave. The victims have been identified as Bharat Singh, 25, of village Bhokarka in Pataudi, who died, and Lalit Yadav, 23, of Gindokhar in Rewari. According to the police, the incident took place in the afternoon and was reported at 2.15pm, when they were on their way to Gurugram from Rewari on a motorcycle.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that as they were about to take a U-turn at the Kapriwas exit, a speeding truck rammed into a barricade and hit their motorcycle head-on.

“One of the officers died on the spot, while his colleague’s leg was crushed. Both were immediately rushed to separate private hospitals. The truck, which had Rajasthan ‘s registration number, has been seized,” said the police official.



Singh sustained a fatal head injury while Yadav is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38, where he is in a critical condition.

A case was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304- A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, said police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Maha’s Covid case count hits 20,000; India crosses 60,000
May 10, 2020 00:04 IST
As pandemic rages, manufacturers, service providers must increase warranty, push back submission dates
May 09, 2020 23:57 IST
HC denies permission to complete illegal hospital to treat Covid-19 patients
May 09, 2020 23:57 IST
Andhra gas leak victims seek closure of LG plant, minister promises justice
May 09, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.