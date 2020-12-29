One UK returnee tests positive, genome sequencing results awaited

A 22-year-old man, who returned from the United Kingdom on December 19, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. To further confirm whether the positive case has been infected with the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Gurugram health department has sent his sample to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi for genome sequencing.

Complying with the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s guidelines, the district health department has been testing all UK returnees who arrived in Gurugram between December 9 and December 23. The central government, on December 21, had banned all flights to and from the UK in light of the mutant strain of Covid-19.

Till now, 367 UK returnees have been tested, of which at least 349 have tested negative and the test results of 17 are awaited.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Continuing with the surveillance and testing, a 22-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19. Samples of his three immediate contacts have also been taken for testing. And while the positive patient is currently admitted to the designated isolation centre for UK returnees, his close contacts ar under quarantine at home. The state health department has been informed about the positive case as results of the genome sequencing will be shared with the state.”

As per the guidelines, those testing positive have to be isolated at the institutional facility until their genome sequence results are declared. In case the genome sequence remains consistent with the current SARS-CoV-2 genome circulating, then the patient can isolate at home. However, if a mutated strain of the coronavirus is found, the patient will continue to remain in the designated isolation room, until two consecutive samples are negative on the 14th day of isolation.

Till now, at least 713 UK returnees arrived in Gurugram since December 9. Of these, 517 have been traced by the health department. At least 164 moved to other countries and states, while 32 continue to remain untraceable due to incorrect contact details.