Orange alert issued for Gurugram as authorities brace for rain; over 4,000 cops on standby

With the regional meteorological centre (RMC) issuing an orange warning for the National Capital Region (NCR) from Wednesday till Friday, the authorities are scrambling resources to ensure the city is better prepared against flooding as compared to last week.

On August 19 and 20, heavy rains had left at least seven underpasses and most parts of Gurugram heavily inundated.

An orange warning indicates high intensity of rain for which disaster management authorities need to undertake requisite preparations to prevent calamities and flooding.

In this regard, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Tuesday night issued an internal order to all staff members stating that “severe to heavy rain is predicted from tomorrow (Wednesday) to August 29; All officers to maintain station even during weekend.”

Singh said he has directed all staff members to be on alert with necessary equipment to ensure response against possible waterlogging can be swift and the impact minimised.

“Prior to the monsoon season, we had formulated various teams of officials to undertake counter waterlogging measures. To ensure there is no reduction in their strength, and if additional manpower is needed all staff members have also been directed to remain in the city this weekend. Further, they have been told to keep necessary machinery on-ready so that these can be deployed at waterlogged spots immediately and the impact is minimal,” said Singh.

According to MCG officials, over 450 staff members, which would include contractors, would be on stand-by.

On Monday, MCG, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), district administration, and traffic police officials had held a video-conference to discuss and decide upon the various measures that can be taken to prevent heavy waterlogging in the city.

During the meeting, officials of both GMDA and MCG were directed to clean and desilt drains, and install motor pumps at 18 critical spots across the city, including 11 new ones which were found to be heavily waterlogged last week.

“We have installed more than 60 motor pumps at these 18 spots. At each of them, drains had been cleaned prior to the monsoon. However, the volume of rain was so intense on two continuous days last week that the existing drainage lines couldn’t alone suffice. We have once again cleaned these to increase their maximum drainage capacity along with placing additional machinery,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, while also stressing that these are all “temporary and short-term” measures and that MCG is working on long-term solutions as well.

These 18 spots include Golf Course Road, Narsinghpur, Hero Honda Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, sectors 39, 28, 15 Part-2, 31, 10A, Sushant Lok-1, and South City-1.

GMDA chief engineer Pradeep Kumar said that similar directions, as the MCG, have been sent out to GMDA officials to not venture outside Gurugram on the weekend and remain on standby.

Kumar further said that site inspections were carried out at Narsinghpur and Chakkarpur bandh on Wednesday to check their drainage measures, and if any augmentation was required.

“Prior to last week’s rains we had placed 12 large capacity motor pumps at different parts of the city. Now we have added 10 more to parts such as Jwala Mill Road, Narsinghpur, Golf Course Road among others to ensure waterlogging is minimal,” said Kumar adding that over 60 GMDA officials have been directed to remain on standby for heavy rains.

Gurugram police meanwhile held a meeting on Wednesday regarding flood preparedness with all station house officers (SHOs) to discuss the next plan of action and for assigning duties to officials on-ground.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that tasks and deployment of various police teams have already been shared with all teams and a roster has been prepared with the area in-charges.

“All teams have undergone briefing and have been trained to tackle the situation and how to remove vehicles stuck in water or potholes, as well as how to use ropes to remove them. We will also be using the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) developed by the GMDA to monitor waterlogging and traffic jams for sending information to officials deployed at the affected spots. At least 4,250 police personnel are on standby and will be asked to reach the affected spot as soon as waterlogging begins,” said Rao.

Rao said there is feed from nearly 350 CCTVs at the ICCC for keeping an eye on vehicular movement and to look out for water accumulation.

Police said most of the important roads have been under surveillance and police teams have identified.

“We are using wireless phones to pass on messages. The teams have been trained to coordinate between the ICC and on the spot so that there is no confusion and messages are shared promptly so that action can be taken immediately,” said Rao.

At least 28 cars and 35 two-wheelers were removed in last week’s deluge with the help of cranes.

The police commissioner said 32 traffic vulnerable points have been identified across the city and extra deployment has been done there to manage the traffic situation.