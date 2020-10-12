Over a dozen Bhondsi Jail inmates to be questioned in drugs smuggling case

A day after a 52-year-old jail warder deputed at Bhondsi Jail was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to the inmates, a probe has revealed that he was promised ₹15,000 per delivery by one of the inmates, said the police.

The police suspect that the arrested jail warder was supplying drugs to the inmates for the past 10 days and had plans to allegedly smuggle mobile phones inside the jail as well. However, he was caught before he could do so.

According to the police, the jail warder, Prem Chand of Mahendragarh, retired from the Indian Army and joined the prison department on a contract, said the police.

Chand was arrested from Bhondsi Jail crossing, while receiving drugs from a Rewari-based drug peddler. The police had recovered 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack packed in a packet from his possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Chand came in contact with Deepak alias Deepu alias Churari of Rewari, who offered him to pay ₹15,000 for smuggling drugs inside the jail and ₹20,000 for supplying four mobile phones. “The inmate used to pack the drugs in smaller packets and sold them further for ₹1,000 per 10 grams of drugs and a mobile phone for ₹50,000,” he said.

Sangwan said the arrested warder’s plan was to smuggle drugs and mobile phones at least four times a month and earn at least ₹1 lakh through these illegal means. He had prepared a list of inmates who were dealing in drugs and mobile phones inside the jail to earn quick money. “We are investigating if he has any links with the former deputy jail superintendent Dharambeer Chautala, who was arrested on July 23 for smuggling drugs and mobile phones to inmates,” he said.

The police have also prepared a list of over 12 inmates who are suspected to be in touch with jail officials and former deputy jail superintendent Dharambeer Chautala. They will be questioned by the crime investigation unit and senior officers to know more about the drug trail inside the Bhondsi jail, said the police.

A team was formed on Monday to question the inmates and the police are suspecting that more jail officials might be involved in this racket. Jail officials are under the police scanner as the cases of smuggling drugs and mobile phones are increasing despite strict surveillance, said the police.