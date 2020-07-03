Sections
Home / Gurugram / Pandemic effect: Warehousing hit in NCR but e-commerce could be bright spot

Pandemic effect: Warehousing hit in NCR but e-commerce could be bright spot

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the warehousing industry in Delhi-NCR hard with an almost 32 per cent decline in demand this year as compared to the same period in 2019,...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:15 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the warehousing industry in Delhi-NCR hard with an almost 32 per cent decline in demand this year as compared to the same period in 2019, according to a report released by consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

“The demand for warehousing in NCR saw an upward swing in FY2019. However, due to the on-going pandemic, occupiers and developers have become cautious,” said Mudassir Zaidi, executive director (north), Knight Frank India. “Demand from the e-commerce segment is expected to rise, albeit for mid-sized facilities along the national highway- 48 (NH-48) belt to capitalise on essential services demand from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Greater Noida and other peripheral consumption centers.”

Warehousing is spread along the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Kundli–Ghaziabad–Palwal (KGP) Expressway and NH-48 around 2000 acres is under various stages of development for warehousing, said experts.

Ramesh Menon, CEO of Certes Realty, said that around 200 acres in the region has been converted into warehouses but absorption of this space declined as both manufacturing and consumption took the hit. “The slowdown has hit every sector and warehousing also slowed down but it is likely to pick pace by August (with the opening up of the economy),” he said.



The Knight Frank report, however, said that NCR remained the foremost warehousing market in the country and recorded the highest volume of leasing at 8.6 million square feet (msf) in first six months of 2020. Over a period of three years NCR recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 45 percent, it added.

Chandranath Dey, head of industrial operations and business development at consultancy firm JLL India , said, “Due to shortage of labour it is difficult to increase supply (to warehouses) but there is an upswing in flexible rent transactions and agreements are being signed.”

The report also said that NCR has a development potential of 75% more warehousing space in the region. The current space is reported to be 57 million square feet (mn sq ft) with a potential of expansion to 100 mn sq ft over 4,178 acres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hosiery worker held with 205gm heroin in Ludhiana
Jul 03, 2020 23:19 IST
Badals using Covid crisis for taking political mileage: Capt
Jul 03, 2020 23:17 IST
85-year-old woman kills self in Sector 49
Jul 03, 2020 23:16 IST
Man held for conspiring to murder father-in-law
Jul 03, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.