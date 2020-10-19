Panel seeks permission to auction land of three realty projects in Gurugram

A committee comprising senior officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and department of town and country planning (DTCP) has recommended that the possibility of auctioning of the land of three projects, whose licences have been cancelled, should be explored and permission regarding this should be sought from the DTCP.

The projects owned by three developers cumulatively owe external development charges of ₹150 crore. A letter in this regard has been sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh and further action would be taken after directions are received, said officials on Monday.

The DTCP in the last two years had cancelled the licences of 21 developers who had failed to launch their projects and also did not pay EDC/IDC charges to the stage government. Following the cancellation of these licenses, the director, DTCP, had formed a committee headed by administrator, Gurugram, to take over these projects and find ways to ensure that third party rights of buyers, land owners and the dues owned to the government as fees were cleared, said HSVP officials.

However, after the cancellation of the licenses, 14 developers out of 21 approached the court seeking relief against the government decision. HSVP officials said that it was brought to the notice of the committee by developers of three other projects that their licences were cancelled wrongly and they would be given fresh hearing. One of them has agreed to get the licence renewed and pay the dues, they added.

The report of the committee said that third party rights of the three projects under its scanner have not been created and no stay has been granted by the court. In one of these cases, the owners could not be contacted and the land was lying vacant.

“It has been decided by the committee that approval for auction of land may be obtained from DTCP and after conciliation of dues to be recovered by the government and of the allottees if any, the process of auction shall be initiated as per government policies,” said the committee in its recommendation on Friday.

The total area of these projects is around 23 acres and two of these were to be developed as IT parks, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner (DTP), planning, who will take the charge of enforcement wing on Tuesday, said that the committee looked into every aspect of the projects such as land ownership, third party rights and dues to government. “A recommendation has been made to explore the possibility of auctioning the land so that dues to all the stakeholders can be recovered,” he said.