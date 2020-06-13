Parents divided over board exams as Covid cases continue to rise

City parents are a worried lot with the pending CBSE and CISCE board exams slated to take place in July even as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise across Delhi-NCR.

CBSE had conducted examinations till March 18 when it decided to put it on hold due to the pandemic. It then came out with a notification on May 18 to hold examinations for remaining 29 subjects from July 1 to July 15. As per the CISCE revised schedule, the ICSE papers (class 10) would now be held between July 2 and 12 while ISC exams (class 12) would be held between July 1 and 14.

While several parents said that they were not in favour of children stepping out for the exams at this time, others said that they were taking precautions and preparing for the exams. Several also took to Twitter on Friday seeking a cancellation of the class 10 board exams.

Jugnu Almeida, whose son has four ICSE examinations left to go, said that many parents like her were paranoid about children contracting the coronavirus disease. “We are hoping that the exams get cancelled. Children have been at home for the past three months and now they are being expected to step out. There is a fear that they may fall sick and even carry the infection back home,” said Almeida. She said that children were anxious about the exams and studying in a half-hearted manner.

Puneeta Chadha Khanna, another city resident, said that there was a fear of community transmission at the rate that cases were growing and that not all schools had the infrastructure to conduct the examinations safely.

Asha Johari, whose son is appearing for the CBSE class 12 board exam slated on July 7, said that she trusted the school to take precautions and was in favour of exams taking place as planned. “The number of exams that students are supposed to appear for are varying across streams and elective-choices. In the absence of exams, a uniform marking approach would be difficult and not acceptable to all. We are awaiting directions from the school regarding the protocols that will be in place in the examination centre,” said Johari.

Meanwhile, at home, Johari has been taking steps to ensure that her son has a strong immune system. She has been relying on multivitamins, warm water, and other immunity-booster foods for her son, as he prepares for the pending examination. “We are just taking care to ensure that my son has a good immunity. On the day of the exam, he will be wearing a mask and carrying a sanitizer,” said Johari, adding that her son would be stepping out of the home for the first time in three months for the board exam.

Monica Khanna, whose son is appearing for CBSE class 12 board examination, said that the school had sent out a standard operating protocol. It has asked children to compulsorily wear a mask and carry sanitizers. Instructions regarding physical distancing have been shared too and children have been asked to not socialise with fellow students. “We are trying to educate children as much as we can about various precautions. There is paranoia but exams also need to be given,” said Khanna.

A CBSE official said there was no update or change in the schedule till now, adding that schools were directed to implement physical distancing norms at the examination centres. The CISCE also shared similar directions -- own masks, sanitizers, and stationery, while gloves were optional.

Schools have already started preparing for the board exams. Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, said that the school was adopting various measures for complying with physical distancing norms.

“The desks have been placed far apart from each other to maintain an optimum distance between students. We have also roped in extra guards to ensure that not more than two children enter the washroom at the same time. Similarly, not more than two people will be allowed at the water cooler,” said Misra. The school has also procured temperature scanners to ensure that children with fever are not sent to school.