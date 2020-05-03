Permission to domestic helps by RWAs remains under confusion, contention

Though the announcement of 15-day lockdown extension with relaxations, on Friday, was followed by issuance of a set of guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the relieved, but confused, residents of Gurugram found themselves asking key questions—can house helps come and should they? To answer this question inclusively, many RWAs have started taking online polls of members and send the feedback to the district administration so an informed decision can be taken. Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri has said, “An advisory in this regard will be issued soon.”

On Saturday evening, after reports surfaced that the decision to allow entry of domestic help rests with respective RWAs, the residents’ body of DLF 2 did a four-hour-long online poll asking residents to give their views on the matter. In the poll, 68% of residents voted against allowing entry of domestic helps.

“We decided to do a poll to give our views to the district administration regarding the matter so they can make a decision by factoring in the views of a larger group of people. Once the polling was finished, we compiled a report and forwarded it to the district administration. We will oblige with whatever order they issue on the matter,” DLF 2 RWA president Gaurav Wahi said, adding that the poll took place between 6 pm-10 pm on Telegram app on Sunday. A total of 185 people voted; DLF 2 has about 4,500 residents.

As per the new guidelines, domestic helps will be allowed in all areas that are not containment zones. Gurugram district has 24 containment zones with 11 in Sohna, 10 in Gurugram and three in Pataudi.

As most Gurugram colonies are serviced by individuals living in nearby slums, commuting with continued ban on public transportation is not a hindrance. However, what now worries residents is the possibility of contracting the viral virus from their helps who live in high-density areas. Vice versa, the help stand the possibility of contracting the virus at work and then taking it back to these areas.

Some slum clusters, such as Jharsa village, mix-income high-congestion area of Sector 39 and nearby Islampur village, have reported 13 cases over the past fortnight. Even as the contract tracing exercise is on, officials said they expect more cases to emerge as many medical health care workers live here. All the 13 cases, so far, have been of health care workers contracting Covid-19, the disease caused by the vital coronavirus.

In Princeton Estate, DLF 5, after receiving several queries from residents regarding the movement of domestic helps, the RWA informed that status quo would be maintained until any specific direction is issued by the state government or the district administration.

“On Friday, we had issued a circular to all residents informing that restrictions within the condominium, including ban on entry of domestic help from outside, will remain until the district administration issues an order stating otherwise,” Arati Pandya, joint secretary, Princeton Estate Condominium Association said, adding that they plan to meet Monday evening (today) to discuss this matter and take a call on the steps to be taken.

Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco RWA, Nirvana Country, also said the RWA is waiting for clarity from the state government and are hoping that the onus of allowing domestic help would not fall on the RWAs.

“We are hoping that the district administration or state government issues an advisory clarifying their stance on the entry of domestic help into residential areas as we too are confused. We hope they do not put the onus on RWAs, as is the case in Delhi, because it will put us all in a Catch22-like situation,” said Tandon.

“Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) direction makes it very clear that people, including domestic help, can move between 7 am-7 pm. People would not need a pass to move around during this 12-hour period. They would have to strictly observe precautions, such as wearing masks and maintain a minimum physical distance (1 metre from people),” additional chief secretary and nodal officer for Covid-19 VS Kundu said.

With the need for caution to be practiced by individuals at the centre of the district’s fight against Covid, it must be remembered that on April 10, the district administration had made wearing of a mask in public places compulsory under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Public urination and spitting are also punishable with an on-spot fine of ₹1,000, as ordered by the MCG.