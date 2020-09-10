PHCs, private labs in Gurugram see a rise in people seeking Covid-19 tests

In the two days since Haryana removed the mandatory prerequisite of having a doctor’s prescription to undergo a Covid-19 test, primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and private laboratories across the district have seen an influx of patients seeking to get tested, revealed data from the health department.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Program’s district surveillance officer (DSO) in Gurugram confirmed that this was the case, and estimated that between 300 to 400 people, who may otherwise have earlier faced restrictions in doing so, have come forward since Wednesday to get tested.

As a result, Gurugram district on Thursday collected 3,188 samples (its highest ever in a single day), while private labs collected nearly a third of these. Until September 8, private labs were collecting between 500-700 samples per day, district health bulletins show. This number jumped to 972 samples on September 9 and 1,029 samples on Thursday.

Rishabh Rajput, director of Covid-19 and microbiology divisions at Modern Diagnostics, a certified testing lab in Jawahar Nagar, said, “We are expecting even more people to undergo tests in the coming days. The barriers have been removed, both in terms of money and prescription requirement. The last two days have definitely been busier for us. We’re conducting more tests and attending to more inquiries from customers.”

A similar trend was also seen at district PHCs and testing camps in containment zones, according to health department staffers deployed in the field. Anantha K, a senior lab technician, who has been with the district health department for over a decade, said, “On Wednesday, there was a noticeable increase in people wanting to get tests done. Thursday was slightly more crowded. A few people were entirely asymptomatic with no recent illness, but eager to get tested anyway. Most others were showing symptoms or said they have recently fallen ill. We administered either a rapid antigen or a RT-PCR test depending on the condition of the patient.”

While the health department continues to rely heavily on rapid antigen tests — 1,157 of 2,159 samples collected on Thursday were for antigen tests — private labs said they have been seeing a greater demand for the more reliable RT-PCR tests, which take a day to provide results. “Very few people are asking for antigen tests, and almost everyone who does also asks for a RT-PCR test as well,” said a staffer at another private laboratory in Budera, seeking anonymity.

Experts believed that removing barriers to testing is an important intervention, at this juncture when Gurugram is reporting it’s highest daily increases since the beginning of the outbreak. “One, this move will help destigmatise tests and encourage people who need one to access it. The second thing is that you are also changing the nature of the testing pool. A more random sample should bring down the positivity rate and also give us a truer sense of what the mortality rate of Covid-19 really is,” said Dr Prabhakaran Dorairaj, a Gurugram resident and vice president of research and policy at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).