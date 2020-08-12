Places of worship to reopen in Gurugram from August 12

The district administration on Tuesday issued an order allowing places of worship to reopen their doors to devotees from August 12, on the occasion of Janmashthami. A detailed 26-point standard operating protocol has also been drafted, to which all worshipers and operators of religious places are expected to adhere.

While places of religious worship in other parts of the state had been allowed to reopen on July 19, while observing a strict set of guidelines, Gurugram was one of two districts where places of worship remained shut on account of surging Covid-19 cases. However, with a perceptible decline in number of new cases and deaths , Tuesday’s order was “passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation.”

The order mandates that all places of religious worship will dispense sanitiser to devotees before allowing them into the premises.Where ever possible, devotees have been instructed to wash their hands and feet before entering. Thermal scanning of visitors is a must, with only asymptomatic people being granted entry. The order also recommends “staggering of visitors, if possible”.

The need for social distancing is emphasised multiple times in the order, which calls for “proper crowd management” and maintaining a distance of six feet while waiting in queues. The instructions also disallow touching of idols, scriptures and statues, and devotees have been advised to avoid physical contact while greeting each other. Operators have been asked, wherever possible, to designate separate entry and exit points for visitors, Distribution of physical offering, such as prasad or holy water, have been disallowed .

The order also mandates wearing of masks, and visitors and operators have been instructed to ensure proper and safe disposal of any masks found within the premises. In case a person on premises is suspected to have Covid-19, or is confirmed to have Covid-19, operators have been instructed to isolate the individual until they are seen by a doctor, and to provide them with a face mask. A rapid response team will be deployed to look into the matter and take further actions to manage further possible spread of the virus. If a Covid-19 positive patient is confirmed to have been on the premises, the order calls for immediate disinfection of the place.

A spokesperson of the Sheetla Mata Mandir managing committee, which reports to the Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board on matters of day to day administration, said, “We are expecting a good amount of visitors on Wednesday, but have made adequate preparations. Designated queue areas have been created with markings to let people know where to wait. We have also engaged people for crowd management, and spoken to eateries and sweet shops in the area, informing them to take necessary precautions as well.”