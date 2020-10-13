Plastic manufacturers in Gurugram under pollution board scanner

Manufacturers of plastic carry bags and multi-layered plastic packaging materials in Gurugram will have to register themselves with the state pollution board, at the time of seeking consent to operate and establish (CTO/CTE), or renewing older clearances.

The move is aimed at identifying the number of such units in the district, following orders from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) last week. Officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said that those failing to do so will be prosecuted and made to pay environmental compensation as per the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, said, “Plastic pollution is a huge challenge, especially in the winter, when so much of it is burnt. Industries need to implement the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR), which is a part of the Centre’s Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. However, this has not yet happened on ground.”

However, Singh says that authorities will be able to better enforce the EPR clause now as the environment ministry issued draft guidelines on EPR, under Plastic Waste Management Rules, in June.

As per the 2016 rules, the primary responsibility for collection of used multi-layered plastic, sachets, pouches and other plastic packaging lies with the manufacturers, importers or brand owners who introduce these products in the market.

“These parties, as per CPCB orders on extended producer responsibility, have to establish their own system of retrieving and processing the waste generated by their products,” said Singh.

In a general direction to state pollution control boards on October 6, the CPCB called for identification of all manufacturers and brand owners introducing plastic products or packaging into the market without prior registration.

All such defaulting units may be fined, prosecuted and even directed to close operations. In an annexed list, the CPCB has also included the names of 78 major manufacturers across India, who are said to have already defaulted on the EPR rules. Of these, three manufacturers are based in Gurugram.

“The real number of defaulters is likely to be much higher. We may have to engage with an independent agency that will be able to assist us in identifying them. A report will be submitted to Centre in this regard soon,” said Satendar Pal, senior environment engineer, HSPCB.

However, he added that the CPCB’s EPR rules with regard to plastic management were only at the draft stage at the moment. “The NGT {National Green Tribunal} has recently instructed that these rules be enacted within three months, so this work at the moment is preliminary. Plans for long-term implementation will happen only when the draft rules have been notified,” Pal said.