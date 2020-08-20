Sections
Police evacuate 13 families as building tilts to a side after heavy rain

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:54 IST

By Leena Dhankhar,

Thirteen families were evacuated on Thursday after a neighbouring four-storeyed building under construction in Gurugram’s sector 46 tilted slightly following heavy rain, said police.

The building had a wall that would normally be almost touching the wall of another building only two storeys high. On Thursday people noticed that a 10-inch gap had formed between the two, suggesting one side of the four storey building’s foundation weakened following heavy rain. However, government agencies were yet to confirm this

At the time of the incident, the unoccupied residential building had labourers working. Those who were moved were neighbours whose buildings may have been affected had the building fallen.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that police were informed of the situation at around 8.15am. “A team of Sector 50 police station was sent to the spot and after conducting recce of the area, at least 13 families residing in the neighbourhood were asked to vacate for their own safety,” he said.



Emergency response teams, a sub-divisional officer from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and a disaster management team soon arrived.

“All necessary procedures were undertaken immediately and the tenants were led to safety,” Rao said.

Residents said that the building tilted towards the side where the support was weak. Gurugram witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, clocking nearly 11.8mm, flooding many areas.

Rajkumar Yadav, president, resident welfare association (RWA) of sector 46, said that the sector had been transferred to the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) two years ago, but was yet to construct a drainage system. “The sewerage pipeline is eight inches wide but that is only enough for a double storey building. The district administration instead permitted a four-floor building with stilt parking. There is no infrastructure in the area and residents are at risk,” he said.

HSVP had made stilt parking mandatory for buildings higher than two floors in towns falling under hyper-potential category such as Gurugram.

Dharamvir Punia (61), a resident of Sector 46 who vacated the house, said that the building may have to be razed. “If there was a house on the weak side, the building could have been saved. The water-logging weakened the foundation a lot and it is likely to fall,” he said.

The owner of the building, Delhi resident Rajesh Kumar, said that he installed a hydraulic machine to support the structure after the building was evacuated. “I am consulting with contractors and experts but there is little chance to save the building. I will have to break the entire building which is a huge loss and hard work of nearly two years,” said Rajesh Kumar, the owner.

MCG officials who visited the spot said that they were coordinating with the disaster management team to ensure the safety of nearby houses and residents. “We are coordinating with other departments and our prime concern is the safety of the residents,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

An HSVP team visited the spot and said a structural audit of the building would be carried out.

top news

latest news

