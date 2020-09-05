Police in plain clothes to be deployed near Bhondsi Jail to curb smuggling of contraband items

With several cases of smuggling of contraband items inside Bhondsi Jail having come to light in recent times, the jail authorities have decided to deploy personnel in plain clothes at the outskirts of the jail to keep a watch on motorists who throw such items across the boundary wall. Police officials familiar with the matter said that the exercise will begin next Monday.

As per the police, three mobiles were recovered from a packet between barracks one and two around 6.55am on Friday during a routine inspection, following which a case under Section 42A of the Prisoners Act was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the complaint, during an inspection of all the barracks conducted by a quick response team, another packet was found on the ground behind barrack number 7. Preliminary probe suggested that the packet, containing the phones and chargers, had been flung across the boundary wall of the jail compound between 2am and 3am on Friday, the police said.

“The packets contained three smartphones and three batteries and three chargers. We are questioning the inmates to ascertain if they had any knowledge of the incident,” KK Rao, commissioner of police, said, adding that cases of mobile phone smuggling has increased recently.

More than 15 instances of mobile phones and drugs being flung across the boundary wall of the jail complex have been reported this year. The police said mobile phones are used by some inmates to make extortion calls and contact their henchmen and aides to run their operations on their behalf.

Rao said from next week, police officials in plain clothes inside private vehicles will monitor the area and will note down the details of people found loitering around the jail premises. Anyone found to be suspicious will be put under scanner.

“We are also conducting investigation based on technical surveillance and calls are being monitored to know who is using the mobile phones from inside the jail and what is being conveyed to the receiver,” said Rao.

The smuggling of contraband items inside the jail premises have come under the scanner after the police arrested deputy jail superintendent Dharambeer Chautala receiving drugs and mobile phones on July 23.

Later his son, Ravi Chautala, was also arrested for threatening to “blast Bhondsi jail” in a purported audio clip, which went viral across social media. During interrogation, Chautala revealed that he used to supply mobile phones and narcotics to some of the inmates inside the jail. The police had recovered at least 20 4G SIM cards and 230 grams of hashish (cannabis) from their possession. A probe had found that one 4G SIM card was sold for over ₹20,000 to the inmates, who were using phones to run their networks outside the prison. A special investigation team (SIT) was also formed to probe the matter, following which two more aides of Chautala were arrested.

According to the police, cases of throwing packets inside jails were earlier reported mostly from other districts such as Jind, Sonipat and Ambala. However, this practice has been noticed inside Bhondsi Jail in recent times as well. With visitation from friends and family members put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown, such incidents have increased in recent times, said the police.

Another senior police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that in recent crimes, threat calls being made to sweet shop owners in Gurugram and Delhi were traced back to Bhondsi Jail.

Several other incidents have also deepened the suspicion of the police regarding the involvement of Bhondsi inmates in crimes taking place across the district. On June 26, a brick kiln owner was shot dead in Sohna by three men. This crime too was traced back to a call from a jail inmate in Bhondsi. Similarly, in Pataudi, a gangster had made an extortion call from jail.

In another incident on February 1, a group of at least seven suspected criminals allegedly opened fire at a prison van and fled with two undertrial prisoners. The incident took place on Gurugram-Faridabad Road The city police chased the group and managed to arrest three persons, including one of the undertrial prisoners, after an encounter in Sikrona village in Faridabad. During questioning it was revealed that the operation to free inmates was planned from Bhondsi jail through video conferencing.