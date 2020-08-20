Police personnel plug 187 potholes in the city to avert mishaps

Officers of Gurugram Police filled up at least 187 potholes between Wednesday and Thursday at more than 20 spots across the city to avert mishaps on the flooded streets.

On Wednesday, Gurugram experienced nearly 158mm of rainfall between 8.30am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, inundating several stretches of the city. As a result, at least 28 cars and 35 two-wheelers got stuck in potholes that had to be removed with the help of cranes and ropes, said the police.

Police personnel were seen standing in knee-deep water, helping commuters to cross roads and overseeing operations to remove cars, which had broken down in waterlogged areas. Photos and videos of the police personnel trying to fill the pothole were shared widely on social media by residents and drew widespread appreciation from netizens.

At least 4,250 police personnel were deployed at 32 vulnerable points in Gurugram to manage the traffic situation on Wednesday morning after night-long incessant rains.

Police personnel filled up potholes with the help of mud and interlocking tiles. Police commissioner KK Rao said mishaps due to potholes were reported from many stretches across the city such as Sector 10, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 5 , Udyog Vihar , Jharsa chowk, Sector 31, Sector 15, New Railway Road, Sector 51, etc. “Many cars and two wheelers got stuck in the potholes, resulting in minor injuries and damaging of vehicles. As such, we took a call and started temporarily filling them,” he said.

The Gurugram Police had earlier identified 265 accident-prone potholes across the city two months ago. Citing the danger posed by these potholes to citizens and commuters, Rao said that personnel were instructed to go ahead with the process of filling potholes instead of waiting for the civic body to repair them.

Rao said due to the current situation they cannot depend on civic agencies to fill the potholes. Therefore, police officers have been asked to fill them up temporarily.

Ajay Kumar, a constable deployed near Huda Metro station, said that he, with the help of his colleagues, filled up potholes with stones and bricks found near the spot. “Many cyclists and motorists got stuck and three of them got injured . It was difficult to identify these spots but we managed to fill up six such potholes with an hour,” he said.

The police personnel were also seen tying ropes to cars that got stuck and pulling them. Some officials were also seen pushing auto-rickshaws.

Shahid Ahmed, in-charge of traffic control room, said that their team tracked the issues on a real-time basis and shared pictures of waterlogging and commuters who got stuck. “We were sitting in front of camera and were watchful. We were sending the screen shots and videos on our police group to apprise the officials deployed on the ground to manage the situation,” he said.

Rao said that the police personnel who went beyond the call of duty and worked for more than 12 hours standing in knee-deep water helping commuters will be rewarded. “The personnel will be felicitated with appreciation letters, mementos and ₹5,000 as reward money,” he said