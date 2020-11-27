Police remove barricades on Gurugram-Delhi Expressway after reports of congestion

Gururgam and Delhi police on Friday eased checking of vehicles at the Sirhaul border on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to prevent traffic congestion after more than two kilometres of traffic jam was reported from both sides of the carriageway, said the police.

The barricades were removed during the peak hours in the morning on Friday after vehicles started piling up on the stretches due to the security checks in view of farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest march.

A 2km-long traffic jam was witnessed on both sides of the expressway, following which senior officers visited the spot and directed the police personnel to remove the barricades.

Traffic snarls were also reported from borders connecting Delhi with Kapashera, Sirhaul, Aya Nagar and Mandi in the morning. The police said the traffic flow eased after the barricades were removed.

The borders connecting Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Rajasthan reported a smoother flow of traffic as the vehicular movement was low as compared to other days, said the police.

Astha Modi, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), said, “There was a jam at the border on both sides on Friday morning, after which we spoke with Delhi Police and decided to remove the barricades. “The commuters had to face inconvenience during the morning hours, but experienced a smooth drive in the evening. The police teams continued to periodically check vehicles throughout the day,” she said.

According to the police, no violence was reported from any of the 13 borders of the state connecting either the national Capital or Rajasthan.

Nishant Kapoor, a daily commuter to Gurugram, said, “The police should have checked only the suspected people or vehicles carrying more than two people. They were checking the identity of all commuters and, therefore, it took more than five minutes to check each vehicle, due to which the traffic piled up on the stretch.”

Another daily commuter to Delhi, said that the traffic congestion at the Sirhaul border is a daily affair. “The stretch witnesses congestion, weather or not there is barricading. This stretch is one of the most congested for daily commuters,” said Ankita Singh.

The police said no tractor trolley or a large groups of people were seen crossing the border.

Nikita Gehlot, the deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that they had deployed extra forces on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway as they were suspecting framers to take that route. However, no protestors were seen on the stretch.“We had removed all the barricades by 4pm and the extra force was sent back. There were no trenches dug by the Gurugram Police at any borders unlike other districts to control farmers from entering the national Capital,” she said.

The police said they had deployed 928 personnel at 123 checkpoints across the city connecting the nearby districts with the state and national capitals. The Gurugram Police regularly coordinated with the Delhi Police to streamline vehicular movement throughout the day.

Meanwhile, traffic crawled in many parts of Delhi on Friday after Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the protest march.

The Tikri, Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders, which connect Haryana, were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and commuters were asked to take alternative routes, said Delhi traffic police officials. Vehicles were also diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal Road.

Taj Hassan, special CP (traffic), said the traffic situation was chaotic on the highways passing through Singhu and Tikri borders. “These two are main arterial roads, so the traffic was bound to be impacted,” Hassan said.

In contrast, border routes connecting Delhi and UP were less affected. “Since there was checking at all border points, traffic movement remained slow throughout the day,” said Hassan.