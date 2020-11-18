Police to check Covid protocols at pubs, bars

The police on Wednesday formed 50 teams to conduct surprise checks at pubs, bars and restaurants across the city to find out if social distancing is being maintained there. The police said these checks will be in addition to the regular checks at markets and other public places that are carried out on a daily basis.

Senior officials said they are checking these establishments to ensure they are taking necessary precautions and complying with the Covid-19 protocols.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that there has been a spike in the coronavirus cases and it has been observed that many people are not wearing masks, infecting others too. “This drive is important as people have started moving out for get-togethers and parties in large groups. Many establishments are also not maintaining social distancing and they are not following the guidelines, resulting to spread of the virus,” he said.

The teams will visit popular hot spots like Sector 29, Cyber Hub, Horizon 1 and Sohna Road, which are hubs of restaurants and bars, frequented by thousands on a daily basis. The teams will keep a check on visitors and the number of people visiting a pub and bar, besides checking if all precautions are being taken. The visitors will also be monitored by the police.

According to the police, owners of such establishments have been directed not to allow visitors without face masks and also arrange other sanitisation facilities at the venues. Thermal scanning is also must, the police said.

Rao said they are spreading awareness and have requested the public to alert the police in case of violations, following which immediate action will be taken. “Any establishment found violating Covid-19 regulations will be sealed and the persons concerned, booked. We are also planning to announce a monetary reward for people giving information regarding the violations,” he said.

On Tuesday, the police had taken up the process of identifying the number of banquet halls and marriage lawns, where weddings and functions are being held. There are 530 such places across the city, said police, adding that they have asked the owners to submit a list of parties and weddings taking place in a week, and to update police once they confirm the bookings.

The police teams are deployed in all public areas in plain clothes and are keeping a close watch on people not wearing masks. Those violating the rule are penalised Rs 500 on the spot, said officials.