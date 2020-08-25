Police to launch campaign against underage driving, seek help from schools

Two days after a minor drove his car into a motorcycle killing its 49-year-old rider near Cybercity, police said that they will launch a campaign on Friday to discourage underage driving and will also seek the help of schools.

Police said they will take strict action against parents whose wards were caught driving and the vehicles will be impounded with hefty fines.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, which was amended last year, the offence invites a penalty of ₹25,000. Not only is the offender tried in a juvenile court, even the parents/guardians face up to three-year imprisonment. The vehicle’s registration is also cancelled.

There have been several accidents in Gurugram over the last few years in which people have lost their lives due to minors driving vehicles. In 2019, the offence had caused 401 fatalities, the year before that it was 469, and in 2017 it was 484.

Gurugram’s police commissioner KK Rao said, “We have decided to start a campaign starting Friday where we have decided to take strict action against them and their parents for their irresponsible approach and risking life of others.”

Police said despite repeated attempts and special drives, many parents do not take the issue seriously and still allow their children to drive without even attaining a driving licence.

Rao said the parents of erring children will be called to the police station after they are caught as police cannot take the minor to a police station and the vehicle will be impounded and will be penalised.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (East), said, “We have given enough warnings but now any child caught driving even inside the residential will be apprehended. Parents are allowing them to drive for their own convenience to go to tuition or visiting their friend’s place but now this practice will need to be stopped.”

Mohan said they were also contacting school principals and will request them to mention in their online classes. “The students will not be allowed to take part in any of the school’s curricular activities if caught driving and will be punished by the school management,” he said.

Sudha Goyal, director, Scottish High International School, said that they have not received any official order from the police but they will start informing parents starting Wednesday through their online classes. “We will support police in this campaign and will send circular to parents to ensure they do not allow students to drive,” she said.

Rohit Mann, director, Lancers International School said that they will also inform parents. “We will try to engage children in online activities regarding the underage driving and will plan a quiz around this subject so that it’s easier for them to understand why they should not drive before the licence age,” he said.