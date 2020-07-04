Police use geo-fencing to ensure Covid-19 patients, their contacts follow quarantine rules

To ensure that Covid-19 patients and their contacts do not jump quarantine, the city police are using geo-fencing technology to track their movement.

Geo-fencing refers to using a person’s mobile phone data and creating a virtual boundary. Gurugram Police said technology allows them to triangulate the position and alert them if the person steps out of their home, a police officer said. If the person switches off their mobile phone, the police is alerted. “In that case, we visit their locations and and ensure they are indoors,” Nitika Gahlaut, joint commissioner, Gurugram Police said on Saturday.

The process for geo-fencing people begins with the health department providing the contact information of the patient and their contacts to the police. The information is segregated zone-wise.

“We track their number. If any mobile phone is taken out doors, we will know about it and ask the person to remain indoors,” said Gahlaut.

After the quarantine period, the phone number and details of the patient are removed from the database.

As per police data, they have put around 10,000 people under surveillance and detected that 7,639 persons breached the geo-fence. Over 1180 persons had switched off their phones and deleted Aarogya Setu applications, while police convinced 1119 of them to switch on their phones and re-install the application, the rest were still being traced.

Gahlaut also said that some people gave them wrong mobile phone numbers and addresses too. “Things have improved after the testing centres were asked to take valid address proof from the people,” she had said on Friday.

Meanwhile, police officers privy to the matter said that most geo-fence breachers were reported from the west district, followed by east district, Manesar and the south district.

Out of the 2000, police officials deployed in the city 666 are deployed in the east zone, 566 in west zone and 324 in Manesar for containment duties, nakas and related work.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that strict instructions have been given to all the private labs and hospitals to ensure no test is conducted if people have not given correct credentials and that test will be conducted only after an OTP is received on the given mobile number. “This will ensure the data stored is correct and no fake or wrong information is stored,” he said.

Apart from that the police officials from cyber cell and crime branch are also reaching out to trace Covid-19 patients and their contacts. Out of the details of 573 persons received by the Gurugram police, 496 have been verified and 77 are being verified by the crime units, said officials.