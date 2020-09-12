Private labs prefer RT-PCR over antigen and antibody tests

Private labs in the city are conducting fewer IgM (antigen) and IgG ( antibody) tests as compared to government facilities. In the last one week, seven private labs together administered only 537 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), as compared to government labs, which carried out 6,353 such tests.

According to representatives of private diagnostic labs, such tests are not conducted unless the patient specifically asks for it.

According to the district health bulletin issued on Friday, private labs conducted only 8% (75 antigen tests) of the total antigen tests conducted, while government labs conducted 33% (or 967) of the 2,601 antigen detection tests.

“Patients visiting our lab are usually counselled by doctors first. As such, RT-PCR tests are generally prescribed by doctors as they are considered to be the gold standard of Covid-19 testing. Since RAT is not reliable, we prefer not to administer it,” said Dr Santosh Kumar, microbiologist, MolQ laboratory. “We don’t see the point in doing two tests — first RAT and then RT-PCR. Also, people coming to a private lab have the capacity to pay for the RT-PCR test, which now costs ₹1,600.” he said.

According to Kumar, the lab has hardly been conducting any antigen tests, while antibody tests are not being conducted as people are not asking for it. “Antibody tests do not help in the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Antibodies can only be developed in the body two weeks after the infection. Therefore, it is not preferred,” said Kumar.

The RAT detects proteins attached to SARS-CoV2 virus by testing the sample collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. It delivers result within 30 minutes. Antibody tests, on the other hand, is used to detect previous Covid-19 infection by taking blood samples. It looks for antibodies, which are developed in two weeks after the infection.

Modern Diagnostic and Research Centre too confirmed that they are not administering the RAT. “If RAT results are negative then deciding whether to go for RT-PCR is challenging. For this, the treating physician has to take the decision. The lab cannot conduct the physical examination and take its own decision. Therefore, we are not conducting the RAT,” said Dr Rishabh Singh Rajput, microbiologist of the Modern Lab. “A sense of confusion can prevail if the person is both symptomatic and negative. Following up in such a case can be quite a task, especially if the person comes without a prescription.”

Rajput said that their lab has been doing a limited number of antibody tests, only if a hospital approaches them. The state government has fixed the cost of antibody test at ₹250, lower than antigen test ( at ₹650) and RT-PCR ( at ₹1,600) for private labs.

“It has come into our notice that private labs are conducting antigen or antibody tests only if there is any urgent case. Costs for the two tests can be an issue, while arranging for RAT kits also might not be easy,” said a district health official, who preferred anonymity.