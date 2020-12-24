Property dealer’s body found with gunshot wound near Gadoli village

The body of a 46-year-old property dealer was found riddled with bullet injuries near Gadoli village on Pataudi road, on the route to Dwarka Expressway, on Thursday morning, the police said.

The body was found 20 metres from the dealer’s car and had a gunshot injury on the neck. The police registered a murder case at Sector 10 A police station. The crime unit is investigating the matter.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Yadav, resident of Manesar village. He was involved in the sale and purchase of cars, and was also into real estate business, for the last two years, the police said. His office Dream Home Reality is located near Kherki Daula and he used to go there every day.

The police said that he left home for office on Wednesday morning, as per his daily schedule, but did not return home.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that they received a call from a passerby around 8am on Thursday about the body. “Police team informed the family members and the body was sent for post mortem,” he said.

Yadav’s friend and village sarpanch, Vijay Pal, told the police that he was on a video call with Yadav around 10pm, when he heard a crash and the call was disconnected.

The police said the body was in a pool of blood, near his Chevrolet Spark car. The family of the deceased was called to spot for identification.

“We were searching for him throughout the night and his mobile phone was also switched off. It has never happened that he did not return home without informing his family. We received a call in the morning from the police and were shocked to see his body in a pool of blood. He had no personal enmity or any business rivalry,” said Sudesh Yadav, brother of deceased.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, said that the deceased has been shot in the neck and died due to excessive bleeding within three to four minutes of being shot.

“We are trying to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV footage from a nearby area. The family has not named anyone yet,” said Rao. The police are also investigating the robbery angle.