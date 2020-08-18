Property registrations to happen only in revenue estates where records are online

Property registrations in Gurugram that was to begin from August 17 is likely to be postponed as the revenue department is still fine-tuning the new software system. When the process does begin, the district administration said, registrations will be carried out only in those revenue estates where records known as jamabandi have been digitised.

Jamabandi contains entries regarding Ownership, cultivation and up-to-date of various rights on the land. All changes of rights coming to the notice of the revenue agency are reflected in the jamabandi

“There are 40 revenue estates (of 291) in the district where ‘jamabandi’ records have not been digitised. The new software shall plug loopholes and ensure a transparent system,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Haryana government had banned registration of property deeds from July 22 after a probe revealed many illegal registries were carried out during the lockdown period from March 22. A number of revenue officials in the district have also been booked for violating property registration rules.

Khatri said that as far as the illegal registries were concerned, only a civil court could decide their fate as there was no provision under revenue rules to cancel them. “Only if the government amends rules in this matter can the department can take action,” he said.

District revenue officer Basti Ram his department was engaged in digitising revenue records and expected it to be completed soon. “We are working to completely digitize the record and also awaiting directions with regard to registration from headquarter in Chandigarh. We hope in next couple of days things would be back on track and in a better way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the property dealers and brokers in the city said that they had been suffering since the ban on registrations. “First, deals could not happen during lockdown, and when things were beginning to move, the ban happened. This way, business has been badly hit,” said Subash Sharma, a broker based in sector 23.

Last month, Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had said that government was planning to amend the rules and change the size of the plot and definition of urban area land to plug illegal registries. Instead of two kanals, which is present norm for agricultural land to obtain a no objection certificate from the administration, the government is proposing to increase it to one acre. The definition of land would be changed from agricultural to vacant land, he had said.