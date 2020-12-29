Pvt company executive robbed during cab ride from Iffco Chowk

A 25-year-old man, working in a private company, was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his belongings after he tried to hitchhike his way home on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, Deepak Chauhan, of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, lived in Sector 11 in a rented accommodation. He took a cab from Iffco Chowk, when the incident took place.

Chauhan said on Monday morning, he flagged a private car near Iffco Chowk and asked the driver to drop him at Shanti Nagar in Sector 11. “When he boarded the car, two people, including the driver, were already sitting inside. After driving for half a kilometre, two men who were sitting inside asked him to hand over his belonging and when he refused, they started assaulting him. The driver drove towards Sohna Road the men kept on hitting him, as he resisted. Chauhan then asked the men to stop the car, when the driver told him that they would kill him if he didn’t hand over his ATM cards, cash and belongings.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects withdrew Rs 60,000 from Chauhan’s bank account on Sohna Road and dropped him near Subhash Chowk, after making two rounds. The suspects and their vehicles have been captured in CCTV footage from different locations.

Chauhan has told the police that the two men blindfolded him and assaulted him brutally and that he has suffered injuries all over his body.

“The men threatened him and snatched his cash. The men kept assaulting him until he handed over all the cash he had and his ATM password. The suspects kept threatening him against disclosing the incident to anyone throughout,” Sangwan said.

After a discussion with his family members, he reported the incident to the police on Monday late evening.

A case under sections 392A (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 29 police station against two unidentified persons on Monday.

The police said they are yet to trace the number of the car. “We have checked CCTV camera footage in the area to ascertain Kumar’s claim and found them to be correct. Teams have been formed to arrest the new lift and loot gang,” Sangwan said.

The police said this is the second such incident reported this month.