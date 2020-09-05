Quizzes, dance, music: Pandemic doesn’t stop students’ appreciation for their teachers

Teachers and students across schools in Gurugram celebrated Teacher’s Day with virtual festivities on Saturday amid the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

From students’ dances to quizzes, online platforms were used to stream activities for teachers as a mark of gratitude for their efforts, especially during the lockdown.

At KR Mangalam World School, South City 1, students organised an interactive session for teachers.

“We reached out to a radio jockey who interacted with our teachers for a special session and made the day special for them,” said Yash Handa, head of the school’s student council.

Handa said that students across classes also pitched in with pre-recorded poems, songs, and performances dedicated to teachers. “Students volunteered and made efforts to thank teachers through various gestures. We even reached out to school alumni who sent out videos thanking the teachers for their efforts,” said Handa.

At Amity International School, sector 46, students organised quizzes and musical performances.

“All students got the chance to convey their gratitude to teachers through various activities. While the celebrations were low key in comparison to previous years due to the pandemic, we did the best we could,” said Shreya Singhal, a class 11 student.

Last year, celebrations across schools involved functions where students presented skits and ensemble performances. Besides these, several schools have a role-play tradition as part of which senior students donned the hat of teachers for junior students for the day.

Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, said that on Saturday, both students and parents had prepared videos that were shared with teachers. “All students made efforts in their own way to wish teachers. Despite restrictions, students left no stone unturned in making their teachers feel special,” said Misra.

Students of government schools also took to WhatsApp to wish their teachers. Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, said that while students had created poems and cards to wish students, the school had also distributed certificates to teachers as a mark of their efforts. “We have been receiving wishes from students since morning. At my own level, I gave out certificates to teachers since they have worked very hard during the past year and the months following the lockdown,” said Sharma.