Qutub Plaza, one of the oldest market complexes in Gurugram, manages to obtain fire safety NOC

For the first time since its establishment in 1988, Qutub Plaza in DLF Phase-1 — one of the first market complexes in the city — has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

The Qutub Plaza was one of the first markets to come up in the newer parts of Gurugram, when the city started witnessing a surge in urbanisation.

The plaza was facing the prospect of a closure in September 2019, after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) got permission from the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) to serve a final notice to the market’s association for sealing the complex for failing to obtain a fire safety NOC.

As per an inspection conducted by the fire department last year, barring a few fire extinguishers, the complex did not have any other fire-fighting equipment. Fire fighting tools, such as such as water hydrants, hose pipes, sprinkler systems, smoke detectors and sand buckets, were found to be missing, while the corridors of the market were also found to be heavily encroached by vendors.

“Upon reinspection of the complex in March 2020, all the necessary fire safety norms, such as the width of the entry and exit passages, the presence of various types of extinguishing equipment, clear staircase and corridors were found at the site. Based on our report, the director-general of Haryana fire service, earlier this month, gave an NOC for a period of five years,” said Satyawan Samriwal, assistant divisional fire officer.

Samriwal said that the complex was built almost 20 years before fire safety norms were properly introduced in the state through the Haryana Fire Service Act, 2009 which mandated all buildings above 15 metres need to obtain a fire NOC from the local fire department.

“When the building was constructed, the present fire safety norms were not in existence. Hence, no heed was paid on placing any fire-fighting equipment. However, after the Fire Service Act was introduced all such buildings needed to upgrade and ensure the safety norms were being followed. We are working towards ensuring other such complexes, which were built in the city prior to 2009, also follow the necessary norms. Otherwise, we would seal them,” said Samriwal.

While Block A of Qutub Plaza, which is one-storey in height, measures 9.25 metres, Block B, which is a four-storey building, measures 20.2 metres. Therefore, the entire complex needed a fire safety NOC, said fire department officials.

“We were on the brink of getting sealed from the MCG in September last year. We then approached the district administration and requested them to give us time for installing the necessary fire equipment. Earlier, this year, we completed all the necessary installation and applied for the NOC in March. The NOC was approved earlier this month. We will continue to ensure that all shops in the complex continue to follow the requisite fire safety norms,” said Dr Satish Chillar, general secretary, Qutub Plaza Condominium Association, which manages the complex.

There are around 480 different types of commercial spaces in various complexes across the city that include restaurants, banks, retail shops, offices, among others. On average more than 3,000 people visit the Qutub Plaza on a daily basis.