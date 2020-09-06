Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas around Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening following heavy rainfall.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST

By Asian News International, Gurugram

A n auto rickshaw driver pushes his vehicle during heavy rain. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas around Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening following heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted “isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning” in Haryana and some other parts of north India on Saturday.

IMD also said on Saturday evening that there would be light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Haryana on Saturday evening.

“Thunderstorm with wind speed 20-40 kilometres per hour and light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Jind, Hissar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar, Gurugram,” it said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Sep 06, 2020 02:49 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Sep 05, 2020 23:50 IST

latest news

‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Sep 06, 2020 03:24 IST
Covid-19: Don’t be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars
Sep 06, 2020 03:22 IST
Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram
Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST
Opium seeds worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Nagaland, 4 arrested
Sep 06, 2020 03:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.