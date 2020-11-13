Real estate developers asked to expedite transfer of land for EWS projects

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has issued directions to 26 developers in the city, asking them to explain the status of transfer of land for economically weaker section (EWS) housing projects to the state housing board, so that these can be developed and apartments allotted to the applicants. The department issued the directions after a review of the existing EWS projects. The department observed that only a handful of developers had handed over the EWS project land to the state housing board so far.

As per the rules, developers are required to transfer the land meant for EWS projects to the housing board within six months after getting environmental clearance for their realty projects. While the transfer of project takes place through DTCP, the developers have to arrange for water, power, roads, sewage and other basic infrastructure before handing over the project land to the DTCP.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that 26 developers have been issued notices to explain the status of their EWS projects in the next 15 days. “The EWS projects are important as a large number of people under this category want basic housing. Many of these projects are delayed because land has not been transferred. Therefore, land needs to be handed over at the earliest,” said Mann.

The completion of EWS housing projects is important because the state government has planned to auction houses for EWS category across the state, said officials.

On Thursday, the Haryana government also announced the e-auction of 579 flats in Panchkula, Hisar, Gurugram, and Faridabad on November 18, 2020, in a bid to implement chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s vision of providing houses to all the people in the state. After this, 7,312 flats will be e-auctioned for EWS / BPL category people, followed by the auctioning of 84 commercial sites.

Anshaj Singh, chief administrator, Housing Board of Haryana, said that the board will be e-auctioning flats constructed by the housing boards of Ambala, Hisar, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sirsa, Sonipat, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Nagal Sothian (Himshikha), Matlauda, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Kaithal, Rewari, and Dharuhera. He said that detailed information about the auctions is available on the board’s website.

He further said that the registration for the flats meant to be e-auctioned on November 18, 2020 has started from October 1, 2020 and will continue till 4pm on November 17, 2020. A registration fee of ₹1,000 will be charged from applicants of the general category while the registration for EWS/BPL category will be waived off, he added.