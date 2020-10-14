Regular sessions for senior students in government schools to start from today

Regular sessions for students of classes 9 to 12 of government schools will resume from Thursday. As reported by HT on Wednesday, state education minister confirmed that schools will run for three hours, from 9am to noon. Attendance, however, will not be compulsory as students who miss the class catch up through online sessions.

School principals on Wednesday said that they have not received any notification from the state regarding the matter but they have been verbally told by the officials of the district education department to run the regular classes.

A senior official from the district education department who preferred not to be named, said, “Teachers and principals have been told to follow the guidelines issued by union ministry of home affairs for reopening of schools. For regular classes, teachers have been advised to focus on students who are not actively taking online classes as they lack smartphones or computers.” Officials of the district administration that issues the standard operating procedures for unlocking did not respond on the matter on Wednesday.

According to the education department official, once the classes resume, schools will get better idea in setting up their time tables for regular and online classes. “A proper time table will be prepared from tomorrow onwards after we take note of the response. It is likely that not too many children would turn up on the first day, but from Monday onwards, we expect the numbers to increase,” Sunil Kumar, principal of Senior Secondary Government School, Jacobpura. According to him, necessary safety arrangements have been made to prevent students from catching Covid-19 infection

The official also said that the admission timeline for classes 9 to 12 has also been extended. The date of new admissions in government schools for classes 9 and 11 has been extended up to December 31, while for classes 10 and 12, it has been extended till October 31.Board students can also change their optional subjects till October 30