Renewable energy department faces a delay in acquiring solar pumps under PM-Kusum scheme

The district’s renewable energy department has been facing a delay in acquiring solar water pumps to be installed in agriculture fields under the PM-Kusum (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) scheme according to officials.

The department’s target is to install 340 pumps by March next year. However, the department has been able to install only five pumps till now, despite the fact that 312 farmers have already deposited money to get solar pumps installed.

Officials said that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the production of solar-based water pumps has been affected. It is taking companies almost three months to supply the pump sets. Based on the work order placed by the renewable energy department, companies selected by the central government supply solar pumps to the state. “Industrial operations got affected due to Covid-19. As such, there has been a delay in receiving the pumps. It is taking more than 90 days to receive the supply of pumps for installation,” said Rameshwar Singh, district project officer.

HT reached out to two private companies providing solar pumps to the state and the district. However, they remained unavailable for comment.

Solar pumps were introduced by the government to replace diesel pumps used in agriculture land for the extraction of water. The district’s renewable energy department has a target of installing 340 solar pumps in agriculture fields. Solar pumps come in two varieties – surface and submersible. These are provided by the government at the subsidy of 75% under the PM-Kusum scheme introduced in 2019. The scheme, however, became functional in the district this year. “The remaining 25% is paid by the farmers. 312 farmers from different blocks of the district have already paid the required amount and are awaiting installation,” said Singh.

The Gurugram block has fairly fewer number of agriculture fields. Only 40 farmers have come forward for the installation of solar pumps. In Sohna too, the same number of farmers have come forward. On the other hand, the main agriculture belt of the district falling under Farrukhnagar and Pataudi saw the maximum participation. From Farukkhnagar, 134 farmers, while in Pataudi, 108 farmers have applied for solar pumps.

Since Gurugram is designated as a “dark zone” due to its depleting water table, officials said that many farmers are reluctant to opt for solar pumps. This year, the district’s water table has dipped to 36.21 metres. “Farmers have to opt for 5-horsepower(hp) solar pumps as opposed to 7.5- to 10-horsepower solar pumps, which cannot be installed in dark zone districts. A 5hp pump costs nearly ₹57,826-59,491,” said Singh, adding that some farmers have expressed interest in installing a 7.5 hp and 10hp pump for which they are ready to pay anywhere ₹88,052 to ₹109,989.