Residents cast vote, elect governing body under lockdown guidelines

The district registrar of societies and firms on Saturday held elections to choose a governing body for residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Ramprastha Atrium, a group housing society in Sector 37D.

The registrar said the elections were held as per the guidelines laid down by the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Digvijay Singh, district registrar of societies and firms, said, “The casting of votes took place in the presence of government-appointed officials and police officers. social distancing norms were followed in the entire exercise— the ground was marked for voters to stand with adequate physical distance in between, masks were distributed among other measures. This is the first RWA election to be held during the ongoing lockdown where ballot voting was used. The election happened in a peaceful manner and as per the MHA guidelines.”

Ramprastha Atrium is a newly-developed society where elections to choose seven governing body members were conducted for the first time ever. As many as 81 residents cast their votes in the elections.

Returning officer (RO) Vikas Kumar Shau said, “Election were held for the posts of vice president, joint secretary, treasurer, and two executive members. For these five posts, 10 people had contested. A total of 81 people voted in the elections. The president and general secretary of the RWA were elected unopposed.”

The district registrar had earlier issued a letter to the RO to maintain social distancing during the process, and getting the area where ballot votes were to be cast completely sanitised. Nominations for the elections were filed online.

Sanjay Chaudhary, general manager, Ramprastha Promoters & Developers Private Ltd, the realtors’ group which built the society, said, “Elections for the first governing body of the society were due for many months. Saturday’s elections happened peacefully and in a disciplined manner. Now, the society will have an RWA to take care of its day-to-day matters. There are around 300 residents living in the housing society.

Pradip Rahi, who was chosen as the unopposed president of the RWA, said, “We now have the responsibility of looking after all the residents living in the society. We will try our best to meet their expectations.”