Residents moving out of city in private vehicles seek clarity about health clearance

Confusion prevailed among the city residents regarding their travel to their home states in their personal vehicles. Residents expressed confusion as whether they are required to obtain a medical certificate on their own or would the district administration carry out the necessary health screening.The outbound applicants said that they have registered themselves on the e-Disha portal launched by the Haryana government for the movement of migrants and have received an SMS, asking them to upload a medical certificate.

Umang Arora, a software professional and a resident of the city since last year, wants to leave for Meerut in Uttar Pradesh as his elderly parents live there alone, and need help in buying food, getting medicine, and performing other chores. “I had applied twice on the Saral Haryana portal but my application got rejected. On May 6, I again applied on the new e-disha webpage, and on Friday, I got a message, stating that I have to upload my medical certificate, which surprised me,” said Arora, adding that there was little clarity in this regard as to who would conduct the medical test, when and where.

The applicants said that private doctors were not available in their clinics and hospitals were also reluctant to entertain asymptomatic patients. “Most of the people I know are also scared to visit hospitals or doctors as we don’t know if adequate safeguards have been taken or not. The government should conduct the screening,” said Arora.

Some of the applicants, who want to move to other states in their vehicles, posted about their confusion on Twitter, and said that they should be called to a government hospital for screening instead of them having to find a doctor willing to issue a health certificate.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Chakkarpur, who hails from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and works in a hotel here, said that at the time of registering with the government, there was no mention of a medical certificate and that he expected the local authorities to carry out the screening as is the case with migrant workers. “I have to take medicines for my mother who is a heart patient and I have been waiting for the last few days to leave,” said Kumar.

They also suggested that the government should charge them for a health check up and provide the certificate, thereby making the process smoother. “Why should we be required to go to a private hospital?” asked Kumar.

TL Satyaprakash, secretary, home department, Haryana, who is also the nodal officer for migrants for Haryana and Karnataka, however, confirmed that migrants travelling in their vehicles would have to get a health certificate from any registered medical practitioner and submit it to the authorities. “All efforts are being made to facilitate the movement of migrants who want to leave and those who are returning. As soon as all documents are uploaded permission will be given,” he said.

Suneeta Rathi, deputy CMO, Gurugram, who is responsible for health screening of migrants in the district, did not respond to repeated calls.