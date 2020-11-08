Residents oppose smart meters

Around 700 residents, representing residents’ welfare associations from across the city, convened in Bajghera on Sunday morning in protest of the installation of smart meters. The group, under the aegis of Jan Adhikar Sanghathan, decided to launch a public movement against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam’s (DHBVN) move to install smart meters.

Residents, mostly from Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Bajghera, Sai Kunj and adjoining colonies, alleged that the smart meters are inaccurate and that they are getting inflated bills. Members of the group said they will submit memorandums and hold protests, failing which they would refuse to pay the bills if the smart meters are not removed.

Bir Singh ‘Beeru Sarpanch’, who heads the recently formed Jan Adhikar Sanghathan, said, “Smart meters or any other tax is imposed in Gurugram because people are vulnerable and not united, but we will oppose this move. We will submit memorandums, hold protests and finally refuse to pay the bills if the government doesn’t listen to us.”

Rakesh Rana, president of Sai Kunj RWA, said that they have repeatedly raised the issue with authorities, but to no avail. “These smart meters run fast and produce inflated bills, which have hurt the common man badly,” said Rana.

Residents also demanded that the government waive off three months of electricity charges, for the lockdown period, on the lines of subsidies issued to power companies.

Col (retd) Ved Prakash, a resident of New Palam Vihar, said that he has got a bill of Rs 64,000 this October, in comparison to a bill of Rs 5,000 for the same period last year. “These meters will destroy the lives of common man,” he said.

Kuldip Dahiya, a resident of Palam Vihar, said he has received a bill of Rs 83,000 for a period of two months. “I am not alone. Many are suffering due to smart meters and we will oppose this move of the government strongly,” he said.

Singh alleged that the elected representatives of Gurugram always stood with the government and do not take up issues being faced by people. “We will fight ourselves,” he said, adding that a memorandum will be given to the deputy commissioner on Tuesday in this matter.

The DHBVN, however, maintained that smart meters are accurate and sensitive, and had been tested rigorously. “These meters are tested and are very accurate. There is no chance of fast reading but if consumers still feel that there is some issue, then they can submit a representation and these can be tested,” said Kulvinder Singh, assistant engineer, Smart Grid project.

The DHBVN till date has installed one lakh smart meters across the city under this project.