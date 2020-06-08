Restaurants closed even as state issues reopening guidelines

Many restaurants in the city decided not to resume their dine-in facilities on Monday, a day after the government allowed them to reopen and released guidelines restricting the number of guests to only 50% of the total capacity. The government has not allowed the reopening of bars in restaurants.

Though takeaway services through aggregators have been operational—food chains are open for this purpose in Sector 29, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and Cyber Hub—restaurants wore a deserted look on Monday.

Inderjeet Banga, the owner of Prankster and Pirates of Grill, and chapter head of Gurugram National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said that reopening restaurants for dine-in services will not make any commercial sense with restrictions on serving liquor and timings. “It is not possible for the industry to resume business with just one day’s notice. We have to keep in mind the social distancing and new hygiene norms and make preparations accordingly,” he said.

The restaurant owners said that it was too early to resume operations as most people are likely to only prefer eating at home given the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Satya Mohanty, a restaurant owner, said that they are keeping the restaurant closed to safeguard the health of employees and visitors. “With the increasing number of cases in the city, it is safe to not open the outlets until the situation is under control,” he said.

There are about 300 pubs, bars and restaurants, and about 25 hotels wherein liquor is available as part of dine-in services in Gurugram. All these establishments have been shut since March 22, the Janata Curfew day, since the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a lockdown. The industry is seeking the government’s help to tide over their burgeoning losses.

Pushpendra Yadav, director, Quaff microbrewery, said that the government should make it viable for them to reopen after the lockdown. “We expect revenue sharing-based rent, reduced excise fees, credit tax input and reduction in maintenance and electricity rates. All stakeholders need to walk hand-in-hand to come out of this unprecedented situation,” he said.

Ishan Grover, a consultant brewer, said that in Haryana, microbreweries have received no relief from the government. “Our cost of operating is too high. Bengaluru, on the other hand, can manage because the state government has allowed the takeaway of beer in 2litre bottles from microbreweries,” he said.

The excise officials said that unless the bars are reopened, they will play no role in monitoring the restaurants. “The bars are still closed and no one has permission to serve liquor in their outlets. If anyone is found violating the lockdown norms, strict action will be taken against them,” HC Dahiya, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west), said.