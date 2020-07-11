Results of ICSE, ISC board examinations out; no merit list announced

Students who appeared for the ICSE and ISC board exams this year heaved a sigh of relief on Friday, when the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released the results for both Class 10 and 12 students in an unprecedented academic year, which was marred by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In a departure from previous years, the council did not release a merit list in view of the exceptional circumstances.

Earlier in March, the CISCE had cancelled board examinations owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The remaining exams were rescheduled for July and eventually called off, after parents across the country demanded that the exams should be scrapped entirely in the interest of the health and well-being of students and teachers.

The council created a new evaluation scheme for scoring the pending papers, under which an average of the marks of a candidate’s three best papers along with the percentage of marks that the student secured in the internal assessment of the respective subject was considered for ICSE students. For ISC students, the board calculated the average of the best three percentage marks along with the percentage obtained by the candidate in the project and practical work in the subjects concerned.

In Delhi-NCR, students from 48 ICSE and 35 ISC schools appeared for the examination this year. For ISCE, 5,134 candidates appeared for the exams. These included 2,728 boys (53.14%) and 2,406 girls (46.86%). Similarly, 2,634 students appeared for the ISC exam. These included 1,357 boys (51.52%) and 1,277 girls (48.8%). The number of successful candidates for ICSE and ISC stood at 5,118 and 2,578 respectively.

While no city-wise topper was declared, students in multiple schools clocked in high percentages, and many students obtaining a perfect score in multiple subjects. At Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Meher Joshi and Anya Patil were the top scorers in ISC from their schools with 99.5%. Joshi, a humanities student, said that she was relieved with the results. “It was getting really stressful for all the students. With uncertainty prevailing over the pending exams for the longest time, we didn’t know if we should be studying for the exams or not. Later, a new formula was put in place. I am happy with the results,” said Joshi, who plans to pursue graduation in economics from Ashoka University.

At the Scottish High International School, the highest scorer and the school topper from the science stream, Tara Garg, achieved 98.75% in Class 12. Around 50% of students have secured 90% and above, while 72% of students have obtained 80% and above at the school. In Class 10, Anandita Misra and Aditya Misra were the top scorers with 99.2%. While 61% of students gained 90% and above, 94% of students secured more than 75%.

“Our children have done very well. Diligent efforts of the students helped them get a commendable result in a difficult year,” said Sudha Goyal, principal of Scottish High International School.

At MatriKriran School, Sector 83, 10 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams, and all 10 students scored above 80%. Out of these three students scored above 90%. The school topper was Nikhil Agrawal with 92.4%, confirmed school principal Jyoti Guha.

Puneeta Chadha Khanna, mother of a Class 10 student, who was opposed to the board’s move of conducting physical exams for the pending papers, said that she was satisfied with the results. “I am happy with the results. My children have improved a lot. Moreover, my children are safe at home and relieved that the uncertainty surrounding the exams and results is over now. This is an unprecedented year and safety of children was of prime concern,” said Khanna.