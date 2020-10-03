Revised Covid-19 testing charges applicable only for Haryana residents: Health department

A day after the Haryana government brought down the cost of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test from ₹1,600 to ₹1,200, the district health department on Saturday clarified that the revised charges are applicable only for Haryana residents. Health officials and private labs confirmed they have been charging different prices for the same test as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with other NCR states.

Presently, Haryana has the lowest RT-PCR testing charge as compared to other states falling under the National Capital Region (NCR). Testing in Delhi costs ₹2,400, while Uttar Pradesh charges ₹1,600. “The current testing rate in Haryana is applicable only for its residents. For those coming from other states will have to pay as per the MoU signed by labs with their respective states,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram. Yadav on Saturday held a meeting with the representatives of the private labs on the issue of price-capping of RT-PCR test.

The department of health and family welfare on Friday issued a revised order, stating that the overall charge for taking an RT-PCR had been reduced taking into account the cost of kits and consumables, and the consent of the leading private laboratories. It includes the cost of sample pick-up, packing, transportation of samples, documentation and reporting. Yadav said that the labs complained the revised cost was not feasible, for it hardly covered the cost of ambulance, which is being sent by these labs to collect samples from home, consumables, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), and the cost of the kit used for testing.

Dr Santosh Kumar, microbiologist, MolQ laboratory, accredited by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct Covid-19 tests, said, “Haryana’s RT-PCR cost is the lowest in the region.This is not feasible. As crores have been invested in setting up for labs for Covid-19, we cannot stop doing the tests now. Therefore, for people coming from Delhi, the lab is charging ₹2,400, whereas ₹1,600 is being charged from those coming from Uttar Pradesh. To retain business, different labs are giving discounts as well.”

In Haryana, the cost of RT-PCR was ₹2,400 till August 29. It was then brought down to ₹1,600 and further to ₹1,200 on Friday. Pointing out that health is a state subject, Rishabh Rajput, director of Covid-19 and microbiology division, Modern Diagnostics, the ICMR accredited lab, said, “Labs have been charging as per the agreement signed with the state concerned. For people coming from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, testing charges are different from that of Haryana. In case of Haryana, we will continue to follow the state guidelines. However, the revised rates do not cover the overall costs incurred in administering a RT-PCR test.”

Covid count in Gurugram

On Saturday, 277 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed positive. The total tally of infection in the district has reached 21,445, of which 2,385 are active, 18,883 have recovered and 177 have succumbed to the illness. One new death was reported on Saturday. Private diagnostics and government lab administered 2,158 RT-PCR tests and 843 rapid antigen tests.