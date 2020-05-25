Road rage: Senior executive of retail outlet assaulted in Gurugram

A 42-year-old senior executive of a retail outlet was allegedly assaulted on Sunday by three men in a case of road rage in Sushant Lok-1, the police said. The victim sustained injuries to his face and arm, they added.

The police said they arrested the three suspects from Wazirabad Sunday late night and they were produced before the district and sessions court in Gurugram on Monday and were granted bail.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5pm when the victim, Anish Khanna, was driving towards DLF Phase 4.

When Khanna reached Block C of Sushant Lok-1, a Scorpio SUV coming from the opposite side collided head-on with his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car, the police said. The bumpers of both cars suffered minor damage, they added.

“I was driving my car from Sushant Lok-1 towards a condominium in DLF Phase 4. As I exited gate 1 of Block C, a Scorpio Car coming from the HUDA Metro station side at a high speed suddenly turned towards the gate without giving an indication and hit my car,” said Khanna, a resident of Ardee City.

According to the police, the man driving the SUV demanded money for the damage. Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The victim asked him to come along to the police station following which he started making phone calls. They both drove to the police station in their own cars. Meanwhile, the prime suspect, Dev Singh, called his two friends, Pradeep Prasad and Purshottam Prasad, who came on a motorbike,” he said.

The police officers at the Sushant Lok police station advised them to visit Sector 43 police station as the alleged incident was out of their jurisdiction following which the two parties left the police station.

“As we entered the Sushant Lok-1 gate, the Scorpio car, which had two people inside now, intercepted my way. One of the suspects was on the bike. They got down from their vehicles and attacked me and my car. One of them started smashing the windscreen and broke it, while the other man broke the rearview mirror and smashed the driver side window,” said Khanna. He added that he tried to protect his face as the suspects started hitting him while he was standing near the car.

“I was bleeding severely from my right arm. I rushed to the emergency of a private hospital and got my treatment done. On my way back, I informed the police control room,” said Khanna.

The police said the victim had provided the SUV’s registration number and they identified the three suspects, who are from Wazirabad, after checking the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

A case was registered against the three suspects under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (act of endangering life), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday.