Rs 86 lakh collected in Grap violations so far

Agencies implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the city have cumulatively collected Rs 86 lakh in the last week from violators, with penalties imposed on motorists using vehicles older than 15 years accounting for Rs 51 lakh of the total.

Grap came into force on October 15 to prevent air quality from deteriorating. The crackdown on violations started from October 19, after the agencies had formed enforcement teams and appointed nodal officers for the same

Data collated by Haryana Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) from different departments shows that from October 19-25, a total fine of Rs 86.24 lakh has been imposed on 1,279 people for violations, a majority of which were stubble burning, unpaved roads, dust through construction and demolition waste, polluting industries and vehicles, and garbage burning.

Around 60% of the total fines were imposed on unauthorised vehicles, most of which were being used without fitness certificates.

The deputy commissioner of police (traffic), DK Bhardwaj, said, “As per the government notification, two and three-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks older than 15 years are not allowed, unless they have proper documentation. The smoke produced by these vehicles release high quantity of particulate matter and pollutes the air. By conducting special drive as directed by the state, we are actively challaning these unauthorised vehicles.”

Another large chunk of the fines, of Rs 10 lakh, has been cumulatively imposed for dust emissions due to road construction or unpaved roads. As reported by HT last week, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was penalised Rs 5 lakh for dust emission on the unpaved road connecting NH48 and Dwarka Expressway. Another fine of Rs 5 lakh has been issued for dust on Sohna Road.

Violations of construction and demolition (C&D) activities accounted for Rs 6 lakh of the total, levied on 34 defaulters — mainly construction sites or those found dumping waste on roadsides. For dumping the waste, additional Rs 30,000 was imposed on five people. At least 18 were penalised Rs 15,500 for garbage dumping, while 15 violators were penalised Rs 41,000 for burning garbage.

Of the total 1,279 violators, at least 166 were served with notices, a major proportion of it being farmers for stubble burning offences. As per the data, 138 notices were served for paddy straw burning, with over Rs 4 lakh imposed on the violators.

Atma Ram Godara, district agriculture officer, was unavailable for comment.

Shakti Singh, regional officer (south), HSPCB, who is also the nodal officer for Grap implementation, said, “Different agencies are involved in tackling air pollution. The impact of the activities can be seen on the air quality, if compared with other NCR towns. We are not reporting ‘very poor’ air quality like Faridabad, Delhi, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Ballabhgarh, among other cities.”

He said that night patrolling, increased water sprinkling and strict implementation of penalties for violations play a key role in maintaining air quality.

On Monday, Gurugram reported ‘poor’ air quality, with an air quality index (AQI) of 258, while Delhi was in ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 353. Other NCR towns — Faridabad (323), Ghaziabad (365), Noida (384) and Ballabhgarh (337) — were also in ‘very poor’ category.

Polluting industries in Gurugram are also under the scanner, with notices being served to four people and a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh imposed on them.

Singh, however, said that the total collection of the fine from violators will be available only next month, as several landowning agencies and companies have been given time to submit their response on the action taken.