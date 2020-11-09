RWAs call on residents to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali

Concerned over spikes in pollution levels and Covid-19 cases, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) are exhorting residents to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali this year. RWAs said that even before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday ordered a ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, they have been encouraging residents to avoid crackers and, instead, opt for recycled decorations and traditional lights to mark the festival.

Silver Oaks Apartments in DLF Phase-1 will be celebrating a green Diwali this year, said residents. In a note shared with residents last week, the society’s RWA said that the commissioner of police had informed that the condominium, along with other blocks in the vicinity, was required to be completely cracker-free on all days, including the day of the festival. “Looking at the smog enveloping us as and also the number of Covid-19 cases, we recommend our residents to ensure a cracker-free Diwali,” said Malti Sawhney, the RWA’s general secretary.

Rupali Jain, an RWA member at Silver Oaks, said that residents would be continuing the practice of a cracker-free Diwali, which has been the case for the past years. “For the past seven years, we have been celebrating a cracker-free Diwali. This year too, the practice continues. Residents are not allowed to burst crackers within the condominium. We plan to light earthen lamps on Diwali to mark the festival,” said Jain.

She added that the norms have gotten stricter this year and that the police have advised residents to not burst crackers in the area. “Until last year, people keen on bursting crackers would do so outside the condominium. Apart from us, residents of G and H blocks in our vicinity have also been sternly told to not burst crackers. We expect the situation to be much better this year,” said Jain.

Rahul Chandola, president of H block RWA, DLF Phase 1, said that orders from the district administration had been shared with residents to apprise them of the prohibitions in place. “Apart from reiterating the message of celebrating a cracker-free Diwali, we have also shared details about the prohibitory orders in place and the consequences of violating the orders. We have informed residents that police officials will be on a watch and the community should abide by the rules for a pollution-free festival,” said Chandola.

At Fresco Apartments in Nirvana Country, residents have been barred from bursting crackers within the complex. Nilesh Tandon, RWA president, said that while most residents had pledged not to burst crackers, a few families that wanted to continue the tradition had been informed about the prohibitions in place. “Except maybe three to four families, everyone else has pledged to not burst crackers. We are trying to convince these families as well, but over 99% of residents will not be bursting crackers at all. No resident is allowed to burst crackers within the complex,” said Tandon.

Satish Nangia, RWA president of Princeton Estate in DLF-5, said that the condominium would be observing a cracker-free Diwali and complying with the administration’s order. He said that unlike last year, the enforcement of cracker ban was expected to be stricter and all residents had been advised to comply with the norms. “SHOs have been told that they will be responsible for any violation that takes place in a particular area. Due to these directions, local area SHOs have asked us to inform them if residents fail to comply with the restrictions in place,” said Nangia.

He added that the RWA was planning to seek police patrolling near the complex to ensure that crackers are not burst. “Until last year, the norms were relatively relaxed. We will be very strict this time and people will not be allowed to burst crackers outside the gates either,” said Nangia. He said that eight other RWAs in the vicinity were planning to go for a cracker-free Diwali.